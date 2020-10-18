Opportunity gaps are wide for Blacks in the Quad-Cities

Income, family and household makeup and resulting poverty statistics also emerged from the numbers study.

For instance, Black Quad-Citians are three times more likely to live in poverty than their white neighbors.

• The per-person average income for whites is $32,734 but only $16,944 for Blacks.

• Nearly 52 percent of single-parent Black families live in poverty, compared to 26.2 percent of white families with one parent.

• For Quad-Citians over the age of 25, 21.6 percent of Black citizens didn't complete high school, and 6.5 percent of whites didn't finish.

"I was not surprised," AALS Manager Kayla Babers said of the numbers. "I have lived in this community my entire life and have witnessed first-hand the disparities and opportunity gaps that take place.

"These issue are not shocking in the sense that we were unaware. These issues have been ongoing; As a Quad-City community, we do not discuss the depth and severity of the divide. We need corporations, civic leaders, nonprofits, education leaders, health care systems and individuals throughout the Quad Cities to step up with the time, talent, influence and money to help dismantle systems that keep too many of our African American kids, adults and families from thriving.