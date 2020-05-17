Orion rolls out village-wide celebration for Class of 2020

Because street closures were part of the event, DaBaillie needed the blessing of the village officials, and he got it.

“It’s the last thing we can do to recognize these kids,” said Mayor Jim Cooper. He and the entire village board were 100% behind this, he said.

Just as the mayor and other city administrators planned, the caravan crisscrossed avenues and streets – nearly every street except for Highway 150.

Parent Becky Jungwirth enjoyed a trifecta of celebration. Her son Ryan, 18, along with his good friend Traven Nordstrom, 19, who stayed with the family because his parents had to move out of town, were part of the Sunday celebration.

“It was awesome, for us as parents, knowing the whole town is out there supporting these kids,” she said. She was delighted for the boys to feel the love of the whole community.

She also was part of a “drive-by” celebration for her daughter Morgan Jungwirth, 21, who graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.