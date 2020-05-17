Other Illinois Quad-Cities counties have not escaped COVID-19 woes

The pandemic has been difficult for Geneseo’s businesses, Zachary Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo chamber, said.

“I would say that retail business has been hit the worst,” Sullivan said.

The chamber has about 200 members, many of them small businesses often with 10 or fewer employees, he said. They are trying to figure out how they will make ends meet.

“I think for every city, that’s the biggest problem,” JoAnn Hollenkamp, Geneseo’s city administrator, said.

Many have reduced hours, or had to lay employees off or send them on furlough, he said.

As of Thursday, he only knew of one business that was expecting to close permanently, but there was concern more might shutter if coronavirus-related issues continue.

They are handling the social distancing and cleaning requirements, he said. They are doing business through curbside transactions and other similar transactions that limit interaction.

Where they have needed help is navigating the various state and federal programs that have been put in place to help businesses stay afloat, Sullivan said.