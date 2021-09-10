'Our jobs had changed forever': Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty remembers 9/11

Greg Marty was a 20-year-old cadet the day he walked over to the old maintenance shack behind the Illinois Fire Academy building in Champaign, Ill.

It was Sept. 11, 2001. It was the day Marty realized being a firefighter had changed forever.

"It was my second day at the academy," recalled Marty, who is the Rock Island Marshal and has been with the Rock Island Fire Department for 20 years.

"We had started the morning with some training and we were supposed to work the ladders that day," Marty said. "Not long after we started, a few of the instructors huddled and then they told us to walk back to our class. On the way back in, I can never forget this, there was one of those old maintenance shacks and the guy who ran it had this old black-and-white TV on top of a filing cabinet

"It was one of those sets with rabbit ears — and he had it done with tin foil and coat hangers just to get a picture."

Marty, his fellow cadets, and the instructors watched as smoke billowed from one of the towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.