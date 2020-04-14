Outbreak at food plant in Columbus Junction causes Iowa coronavirus numbers to spike

JOHNSTON — An outbreak among workers at a food processing plant in southeast Iowa helped create the largest one-day total of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa, state officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds at her daily briefing said 189 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the state — 86 of which were tied to an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ processing plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Last week, the plant had 24 confirmed cases.
Reynolds said the state public health department has been working with local public health officials and leaders at the Tyson plant in an effort to slow the virus’ spread there. She said the state on Monday sent 200 testing swabs to the plant to test workers, and continued to assist in testing on Tuesday. And she said state and local public health officials are working to determine the geographic impact of the outbreak, given that many of the plant’s workers do not live in Columbus Junction.
Reynolds said leaders at the plant, which is temporarily closed, are taking their own mitigation steps.
“They have really been, I think, very proactive and making sure that when they stand the plant back up, they’re doing everything that they can to not only protect the employees but to continue a really critical piece of our food supply chain,” Reynolds said Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge during her daily briefing on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.
Reynolds said her administration also has reached out to other, similar facilities to urge them to take precautions.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Premium beef plant in Tama closed after several of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s incredibly important because that is a part of the food supply chain. So we have to make sure that we’re not only protecting employees, but were doing the recommendations that have been put in place by the (state) Department of Public Health,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said new outbreaks have been detected at three long-term care facilities: two in Polk County and one in Bremer County.
The outbreaks in food processing plants and long-term care facilities matches with what experts have learned about how the novel coronavirus spreads rapidly through people gathered in close proximity, said state epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati.
“(The virus) does seem to move efficiently among people who are in close contact and who live together,” Pedati said. “Unfortunately what we’re seeing is a reflection of the spread of the illness that we knew about sort of moving in the community.”
The previous one-day high for newly confirmed cases of the virus was 125 on Thursday. There have been nearly 1,900 total confirmed cases in Iowa.
Six more Iowans died as a result of the virus, officials said Tuesday, pushing the state’s total virus-related deaths to 49.
