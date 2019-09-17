MUSCATINE — Little information was available Tuesday regarding an incident where a special needs student was reported to have been assaulted by another student at Muscatine High School (MHS).
A Go Fund Me page identifies Coby as an MHS student with a mental disability that someone had beaten up at school. No last name is given. The page has collected $230 of a $1,500 goal to help buy Coby a new pair of Jordan’s and a new fresh outfit. Extra money will be donated to Autism Speaks.
Josalynn Mcgowan started the page, saying, “I really feel bad for the kid and I just wanted to say we were sorry on behalf of all the students.”
The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-buy-colby-a-supirise?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Attempts to reach the family of the student who was beaten up were unsuccessful.
Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington was not available for comment on the issue or whether someone had been charged.
Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogenson was also not available for comment. A message he sent home to parents of all students read:
"Muscatine High School prides itself on taking a hard line on aggressive behavior. In order for a school to function, the order must be maintained. The safety of all students is paramount in our thinking, processes and protocols.
"When an aggressive act occurs, we intervene as quickly as possible. We interview all the individuals involved, involve the police if necessary, and provide appropriate consequences. If an act is egregious enough, charges are filed. No act of aggression is dismissed or accepted within the school setting.
"While it is impossible to foresee all possible scenarios dealing with aggression, we work with our student body, teachers, counselors, families and administrative team members to intervene proactively whenever possible. Predominantly, our student body conducts itself positively and displays a culture of caring and support. It is always unfortunate when isolated students make choices that impact the perception of the whole school.
I can assure all of our families and students that we will remain vigilant in our dedication to creating and maintaining a safe learning environment at Muscatine High School."
The Muscatine Journal will have more on this story as it becomes available.
