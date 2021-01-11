Pair 'engaged in combat' in Bettendorf bar

A Rock Island man is accused by Bettendorf police of engaging in "combat" over the weekend in a Bettendorf bar.

Shawn Wren Jr., 31, was arrested early Sunday and is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony. He was booked into the Scott County Jail around 3 a.m., records show.

A criminal complaint by Bettendorf police describes an incident at Central Avenue Tap, 2604 Central Ave., which began with the bar owner asking Wren's co-defendant, Rebecca Castaneda-Valdez, to leave.

The woman then "broke a beer bottle on her head and then began stabbing multiple other victims with this same beer bottle," responding officers wrote.

While Castaneda-Valdez was stabbing the bar owner, police said, Wren, "aided and abetted in the assault by punching this same victim, allowing the co-def (defendant) to continually stab the victim.

"The victim suffered serious injuries resulting in lacerations to her left hand, slicing skin from her fingers, a puncture wound to her back and bruising and swelling around her left eye and mouth. The victim was transported by MEDIC to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries."