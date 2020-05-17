Parade salutes WWII vet on her birthday

With all Honor Flights temporarily canceled, Garrington and others are eager to show appreciation for veterans in any way they can. They also are itching to get out of their homes.

In addition to Honor Flight members, others expecting to participate Saturday were the Disabled American Veterans, Quad-Cities Chapter 2; the Patriot Guard; the American Legion and the Coast Guard, hauling a 29-foot boat on a trailer.

"All of a sudden, it kind of got very big," Anne Brockel, Bernie's daughter. said of the car caravan.

In addition to Bernie, other veterans at Senior Star also were specifically invited to view the parade from the windows, Marc Strohschein, executive director, said.

Senior Star has about 240-250 residents at any one time and, of those, about 35 or 40 are veterans, he said.

"We're excited," he said on Wednesday. "Given the circumstances, it's the best we can do."

Bernie Bettini was born Bernadine M. Leonard in 1920 in Davenport, and grew up on a farm near Grand Mound, Iowa, with eight brothers and sisters during the Great Depression.