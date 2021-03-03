Parks and Rec to host job fair March 20

The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host a seasonal job fair on Saturday, March 20, in the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course Clubhouse. The Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m.-noon.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2021. A variety of opportunities are available including Aquatic Center Manager, lifeguards, slide attendants, cashiers, equipment operators, office clerk, Golf Clubhouse supervisors, gas dock attendants, recreation program leaders, seasonal maintenance laborers, groundskeepers and College Search Kickoff program assistants.

Current staff will be on hand at the Golf Course to talk with anyone interested in working for Parks and Recreation, will review open positions with prospective candidates, and assist in filling out an application. Interested persons may also fill out an application ahead of time by downloading a copy from the City of Muscatine website.

Job Fair attendees are asked to wear a face mask or covering and observe social distancing measures. For more information, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.

