Paustian: Ethics complaint 'total bulls***' and purely political

A Scott County lawmaker is calling "bulls***" on a ethics complaint filed Thursday by a Des Moines-based community action group, calling it a baseless, purely political stunt.
"There is nothing to this ethics charge," Republican Iowa State Rep. Ross Paustian said Friday. "It's just total bulls***. ... It's pure politics."
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund argues that Paustian, a Walcott farmer, used his position as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to block legislation that would have sought to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations while at the same time pushing support for legislation that protects factory farms, including the so-called "Ag Gag" law.
The ethics complaint alleges that because of Paustian's personal and economic interest in industrial agriculture as the owner of five factory farms and a hog producer, he "has compromised the integrity of the state legislature."
Paustian, a fifth-generation crop and livestock farmer, recently told the Quad-City Times he is running for reelection partly to continue to use his position to block proposed moratoriums on large livestock confinements in Iowa.
"A livestock facility is a good way for a young farmer to get started in the business," Paustian said at that time. "And to take that option away from them isn’t going to help agriculture in any way."
Support Local Journalism
Environmentalists have repeatedly pushed state lawmakers to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations. The groups argue that manure from confinements used to fertilizer farm fields contribute to high levels of nitrates that add to toxic algal blooms in Iowa lakes and rivers, and threaten human health and drinking water.
Paustian, on Friday, called the ethics complaint a hollow attempt to try to discredit him ahead of the Nov. 3 election, noting that Iowa CCI regularly files such complaints, only to have them dismissed.
Last month, the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee unanimously voted to dismiss an Iowa CCI complaint against Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.
Similar to Paustian, the group alleged there was a conflict of interest for Rozenboom to advocate for passage of the ag-gag law and participate in debate on the legislation, because it would benefit his brother's farming operation, in which he is a part owner.
The committee of three Democrats and three Republicans dismissed the complaint, stating the law applied to all factory farms of similar classes, and did not solely or primarily benefit Rozenboom or his immediate family.
Paustian said he's not the only lawmaker to vote on issues that have some effect on their employment or profession, with educators serving on the Education Committee and attorneys serving on the Judiciary Committee who introduce amendments and engage in debate that possibly have a greater influence on their occupations. Such circumstances are inevitable with a citizen legislature, and that such professional experience can be a valuable tool in addressing issues before the General Assembly related to their field, Paustian said.
Iowa CCI, however, argues Paustian's "personal economic interests in the factory farm industry have created a substantial threat to the representative's independence of judgment."
Paustian faces first-time candidate and Democratic challenger Jennifer Kakert, of Blue Grass, for the Iowa House District 92 seat. The district represents a section of Scott County that includes the rural, western part of the county, along with Eldridge and parts of north and west Davenport.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.