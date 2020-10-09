Paustian: Ethics complaint 'total bulls***' and purely political

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Environmentalists have repeatedly pushed state lawmakers to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations. The groups argue that manure from confinements used to fertilizer farm fields contribute to high levels of nitrates that add to toxic algal blooms in Iowa lakes and rivers, and threaten human health and drinking water.

Paustian, on Friday, called the ethics complaint a hollow attempt to try to discredit him ahead of the Nov. 3 election, noting that Iowa CCI regularly files such complaints, only to have them dismissed.

Last month, the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee unanimously voted to dismiss an Iowa CCI complaint against Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.

Similar to Paustian, the group alleged there was a conflict of interest for Rozenboom to advocate for passage of the ag-gag law and participate in debate on the legislation, because it would benefit his brother's farming operation, in which he is a part owner.

The committee of three Democrats and three Republicans dismissed the complaint, stating the law applied to all factory farms of similar classes, and did not solely or primarily benefit Rozenboom or his immediate family.