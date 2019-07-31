UPDATE: The highway has been reopened to traffic, according to the state police at 1:54 p.m.
The pedestrian struck by two semitrailers this morning on Interstate 74 was killed, and the highway remains closed as authorities investigate the death.
The crash happened at 8:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes clost to mile marker 15 near Colona, according to the Illinois State Police. The trucks were both westbound and had just moved into the left lane because of a vehicle parked on the right shoulder.
The pedestrian walked in front of the parked vehicle on the shoulder, through the right lane and into the left, the state police said. The semitrailers were unable to avoid the pedestrian and both hit the person.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the state police said. An identity was not being released as of noon Wednesday.
No citations have been filed against the drivers as of the latest update from the state police.
The state police are being assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Coroner’s Office, and Colona and Osco firefighters.
