Pelosi: U.S. House will seat Miller-Meeks pending challenge in 6-vote 2nd District race

"I look forward to a complete review of the election," Hart said in a statement. "State Senator Miller-Meeks has refused to say whether she believes the legally-cast, yet uncounted votes, including those that were cast for her, should be counted. She needs to answer that question. Iowans deserve to know that they will be represented by the candidate who received the most votes in this race. A review of the uncounted ballots in this election proves that I am that candidate."

Miller-Meeks, however, argues there was sufficient time for Iowa judges to review the 22 ballots Hart says were excluded, and that the matter should have been decided in front of a panel of impartial judges weeks ago.

"Every legal ballot was counted," Miller-Meeks reiterated. "And I think the Iowa courts in an impartial, neutral manner could have made a decision on 22 ballots and whether or not something needs to be done or the manner in which the election was conducted of the recount was conducted. But, they were never given that opportunity or chance because Rita Hart didn't want to listen to voices of Iowans. She wanted to listen to the voices of Washington, D.C., Democrats in a partisan, political process."