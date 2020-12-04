'People want something positive in the house': Live Christmas trees are hot sellers in the Quad-Cities

Varieties include Scotch Pines, Fraser Firs and Black Hills Spruce trees. Prices run from $40 to $180 for a tree, depending on size and type. In anticipation of demand, the club started selling a day earlier this year on Black Friday.

"It was a great decision; we sold over 50 trees on Black Friday and over 60 trees on each day of that weekend," Gunnare said. "We sold over half of our trees in three days."

Kate Terrell, general manager of Wallace's Garden Center, said demand also is high at her store, which offers free delivery in the Quad-Cities to those who don't want to risk going out. The store sells Balsam Firs and Fraser Firs, which were grown in Canada and North Carolina.

"Sales are going great," Terrell said. "This weekend is going to be an awesome weather weekend for us. We're looking forward to getting all of these trees into your home."

She said the shortage of live Christmas trees began with the recession of 2008, when many tree farms stopped producing or went out of business.

"There has been a shortage for a few years," Terrell said. "Immigration issues have affected labor. Climate change, fires and droughts have affected tree growth as well.