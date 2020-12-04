'People want something positive in the house': Live Christmas trees are hot sellers in the Quad-Cities

In his 10 years of selling live Christmas trees, Aaron Gunnare has never seen demand so high.
Gunnare is chairman of the tree lot for the Davenport Optimist Club. The non-profit group has been selling Christmas trees for more than 50 years in front of Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, and donates its proceeds to the Central High School music program.
"This year has just been crazy," Gunnare said. "We're going to sell out within the next seven days, which will be the earliest we've ever sold out. Last year we sold out on Dec. 14 and that was magnificent. I wish I could roll the clock back a year so I could order more trees."
Christmas trees and holiday decor are in high demand and shorter supply this year as more people stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association (yes — there is such a thing), Americans spent nearly $2 billion last year purchasing 25 million to 30 million live trees for the holiday season. The Association expects sales to break records in 2020.
Gunnare said the Optimist Club orders their trees in March to guarantee arrival by November. Trees are purchased through a grower who obtains the trees from northern Michigan. Gunnare said the club received 346 trees this year and fewer than 100 are left.
Varieties include Scotch Pines, Fraser Firs and Black Hills Spruce trees. Prices run from $40 to $180 for a tree, depending on size and type. In anticipation of demand, the club started selling a day earlier this year on Black Friday.
"It was a great decision; we sold over 50 trees on Black Friday and over 60 trees on each day of that weekend," Gunnare said. "We sold over half of our trees in three days."
Kate Terrell, general manager of Wallace's Garden Center, said demand also is high at her store, which offers free delivery in the Quad-Cities to those who don't want to risk going out. The store sells Balsam Firs and Fraser Firs, which were grown in Canada and North Carolina.
"Sales are going great," Terrell said. "This weekend is going to be an awesome weather weekend for us. We're looking forward to getting all of these trees into your home."
She said the shortage of live Christmas trees began with the recession of 2008, when many tree farms stopped producing or went out of business.
"There has been a shortage for a few years," Terrell said. "Immigration issues have affected labor. Climate change, fires and droughts have affected tree growth as well.
"We have some great partners that grow for us but we definitely can’t get everything we need or want. About two-thirds of what we would like to have for inventory is available."
Amy Allison, corporate spokesperson for Lowe's, said stores began offering fresh Christmas trees online Oct. 30 and will continue until Dec. 11.
"With everyone spending more time at home, we are seeing increased customer interest in products to decorate both the inside and outside of their homes, like fresh-cut trees, specifically those sized above 7 feet, fresh wreaths and greenery," Allison said. "We recommend customers shop now for the best selection of tree sizes and types."
Lowe's sells Fraser Firs, Douglas Firs, Grand Firs, Noble Firs, Turkish Firs and Nordmann Firs. Allison said tree size, type and price differ depending on the region.
Gunnare said people aren't just buying more trees this year, they're also buying them earlier.
"People just want something positive in the house," he said. "Christmas gives a sense of normalcy. It puts a smile on your face, and this year, we all need that."
