An excavator removes century-old bricks from an alley behind River Action, 822 E. River Drive, as a prelude to rebuilding the alley so that it is permeable to water, letting it soak in rather than run off. The bricks were taken to the city's storage yard off Marquette Street where they will be used in the repair of historically protected brick streets and alleys, Amy Kay, water resource manager for the city of Davenport, said. The alley is now finished, and there will be a ribbon-cutting and demonstration on Friday.
Once bricks in the alley were removed, workers dug down to a depth of about three feet, laid down a permeable fabric, and covered the fabric with 14-16 inches of 2- to 3-inch clean rock, followed by another layer of smaller rock, then the pavers.
A drainage tile is installed within the bottom layer of rock in the alley behind River Action. The tile will collect water soaking through the rock and both infiltrate it into the ground and send it along to the Mississippi River.
Davenport fire fighters spray water on the new permeable alley behind the River Action Inc. office along East River Drive in Davenport during ribbon cutting ceremonies on Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
The new permeable paver alley behind the River Action Inc. office in Davenport is the city's first, but staffers in the public works department hope it will not be the last.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Set up at Friday's ribbon-cutting for the permeable alley was a table containing key ingredients in the project. They include the pavers, at left, and three sizes of rock.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
An excavator removes century-old bricks from an alley behind River Action, 822 E. River Drive, as a prelude to rebuilding the alley so that it is permeable to water, letting it soak in rather than run off. The bricks were taken to the city's storage yard off Marquette Street where they will be used in the repair of historically protected brick streets and alleys, Amy Kay, water resource manager for the city of Davenport, said. The alley is now finished, and there will be a ribbon-cutting and demonstration on Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
After the alley was excavated and dug out to a depth of 2½ to 3 feet, a permeable fabric was laid down, then covered with 14-16 inches of 2- to 3-inch clean rock. Smaller rock and pavers followed.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Once bricks in the alley were removed, workers dug down to a depth of about three feet, laid down a permeable fabric, and covered the fabric with 14-16 inches of 2- to 3-inch clean rock, followed by another layer of smaller rock, then the pavers.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Permeable pavers on Fairmount Street, Davenport.
Contributed Photo
A reader submitted this photo to show damage where permeable pavers come up against existing concrete on Fairmount Street in Davenport.
Contributed Photo
A reader submitted this photo to show damage where permeable pavers come up against existing concrete on Fairmount Street in Davenport.
Contributed Photo
A reader submitted this photo to show damage where permeable pavers come up against existing concrete on Fairmount Street in Davenport.
Contributed Photo
Davenport Public Works crews laid 16,000 square feet of precast, articulated concrete blocks on Dover Court, making it the city's first permeable street.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The precast, articulated concrete blocks used to pave Dover Court in Davenport were manufactured at King's Materials in Eldridge.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Employees of Emery Construction, East Moline, talk about the excavation of an alley behind River Action Inc., 822 E. River Drive, Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
A drainage tile is installed within the bottom layer of rock in the alley behind River Action. The tile will collect water soaking through the rock and both infiltrate it into the ground and send it along to the Mississippi River.
As representatives of the city of Davenport and River Action Inc. cut the ribbon Friday morning on a new "permeable" alley, city staffer Amy Kay said Davenport hopes to "grow this practice" throughout its boundaries.
The purpose of a permeable alley or road is to reduce flooding by allowing stormwater to seep down between gaps in the pavers rather than sheeting off. And, when the water seeps down, it enters a specially built, 2½-foot deep bed of rock where it is detained and cleansed of impurities such as bacteria, nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment, hydrocarbons and heavy metals, Kay, the city's clean water manager, explained to the crowd of about 40 people, many huddled under umbrellas.
In that way, a permeable surface both reduces flooding and improves water quality, she said.
The alley dedicated on Friday is a 460-foot stretch between Federal Street and Tremont Avenue behind the River Action office that faces East River Drive. It has enough storage to treat all runoff from the adjacent 1.25-acre parking lot for up to a 1¼-inch rain, or about 33,944 gallons.
The $204,000 project was financed through a public/private partnership that included the city of Davenport; developer Joe Erenberger who, with partners, owns the River Action office; and River Action itself that contributed in-kind donations as well as secured grants from the Regional Development Authority, Iowa American Water and the Scott County Conservation Collaborators.
The project cost was about $74,000 more than a standard asphalt overlay, but the ecological benefits are worth it, Kay said.
For River Action, the alley is a continuation of its "Retain the Rain" initiative it began about 15 years ago, Wine said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Trying to retain water where it falls is a model totally different from the former practice of trying to move stormwater out of an area as fast as possible.
River Action will use the alley for education, placing signage near it to explain its benefits. The nonprofit environmental organization also has a camera on its roof that takes time-lapse pictures of the alley during flood events. Those are viewable by going to riveraction.org/pearmeable.
Also speaking on Friday were Mayor Frank Klipsch, who called the alley "part of the cutting edge technology we need to control water in our community" and developer Erenberger, who said he is "excited to see what it does."
Permeable paving surfaces first started being built about 15 years ago and are becoming more common, Kay said.
It is her hope that Davenport will build more permeable surfaces as opportunities present themselves; that is, as alleys need replacement in areas where stormwater is a problem and where the soils are suitable for their construction.
To demonstrate the permeability, two Davenport firefighters sprayed water from a hose onto the paver surface, where the water immediately disappeared. But their demonstration almost wasn't necessary, as rain falling from the sky provided its own display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.