{{featured_button_text}}

One alley down, 1,283 to go.

As representatives of the city of Davenport and River Action Inc. cut the ribbon Friday morning on a new "permeable" alley, city staffer Amy Kay said Davenport hopes to "grow this practice" throughout its boundaries.

The purpose of a permeable alley or road is to reduce flooding by allowing stormwater to seep down between gaps in the pavers rather than sheeting off. And, when the water seeps down, it enters a specially built, 2½-foot deep bed of rock where it is detained and cleansed of impurities such as bacteria, nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment, hydrocarbons and heavy metals, Kay, the city's clean water manager, explained to the crowd of about 40 people, many huddled under umbrellas.

In that way, a permeable surface both reduces flooding and improves water quality, she said.

The alley dedicated on Friday is a 460-foot stretch between Federal Street and Tremont Avenue behind the River Action office that faces East River Drive. It has enough storage to treat all runoff from the adjacent 1.25-acre parking lot for up to a 1¼-inch rain, or about 33,944 gallons.

The $204,000 project was financed through a public/private partnership that included the city of Davenport; developer Joe Erenberger who, with partners, owns the River Action office; and River Action itself that contributed in-kind donations as well as secured grants from the Regional Development Authority, Iowa American Water and the Scott County Conservation Collaborators.

The project cost was about $74,000 more than a standard asphalt overlay, but the ecological benefits are worth it, Kay said.

For River Action, the alley is a continuation of its "Retain the Rain" initiative it began about 15 years ago, Wine said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Trying to retain water where it falls is a model totally different from the former practice of trying to move stormwater out of an area as fast as possible.

River Action will use the alley for education, placing signage near it to explain its benefits. The nonprofit environmental organization also has a camera on its roof that takes time-lapse pictures of the alley during flood events. Those are viewable by going to riveraction.org/pearmeable.

Also speaking on Friday were Mayor Frank Klipsch, who called the alley "part of the cutting edge technology we need to control water in our community" and developer Erenberger, who said he is "excited to see what it does."

Permeable paving surfaces first started being built about 15 years ago and are becoming more common, Kay said.

It is her hope that Davenport will build more permeable surfaces as opportunities present themselves; that is, as alleys need replacement in areas where stormwater is a problem and where the soils are suitable for their construction.

To demonstrate the permeability, two Davenport firefighters sprayed water from a hose onto the paver surface, where the water immediately disappeared. But their demonstration almost wasn't necessary, as rain falling from the sky provided its own display.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments