MUSCATINE — it is one all, which means the softball game between the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine Fire Department may have some fireworks as the two teams battle it out for bragging rights of moving into the lead.
Muscatine Police Officer Whitni Pena said the rivalry would all be in good fun as the players would be competing for something more important — to help out the Muskie Locker. She did comment each team has won one of the two games. As the game enters its third year the teams will face off beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday in Musser Field.
“I know surrounding agencies had done similar things — I know the Quad-Cities does it — so I thought it would be something that would be fun, a way to get the community involved and to raise money for a local charity.”
Pena said she hoped it doesn’t rain, as the weatherman says there is a 50 percent chance of storms. She said the determination would be made Sunday morning if the game will be held. The status will be posted on the city’s web site or the Muscatine Police Department’s Facebook page.
In addition to the game, there will be plenty of children’s activities and family fun that will kick off at 3 p.m. Pena explained the proceeds benefit the Muskie Locker, which is a free service for Muscatine School District students who need any necessities that children may not get at home. She said the game is free, but the children’s events will have a charge of about 50 cents per ticket. She said each year the event has raised about $1,000 for area charities. Past games have raised money for the Special Olympics and the Humane Society.
“It’s a good way to get out in the community, bring your kids out, it’s a good family function, and have a good time,” she said. “It makes for a good, cheap, fun day and we can say we raised money that stayed in our community.”
