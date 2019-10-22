The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.
An accident was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 78.
A property damage accident was reported Monday evening in the 2500 block of Stewart Road.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Monday afternoon at East First Street and Spruce Street.
A reckless driver was reported Monday evening at West Seventh Street and Pine Street.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Bidwell Road and Fair Acres Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Seventh Street and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Gilbert Street and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at East Eighth Street and Spring Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Harrison Street and Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Second SE and Brock SE. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 1600 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Sycamore Street and East Wate Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at East Eighth Street and Oak Street.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at East Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
Structure fire
A structure fire was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Third Street in Columbus Junction.
Vehicle fire
A vehicle fire was reported Monday evening in the 2500 block of South Fifth Street.
Abuse or neglect of a child
A case of abuse was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 2000 block of Sternmann Boulevard.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Green Acre. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday evening in the 600 block of North Columbus Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of West Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Harassment/obscene calls
A case of harassment was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Colorado Street. It was a civil matter.
A case of harassment was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Logan Street. A verbal warning was given.
A case of harassment was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Lowe Street.
Animal call
An animal call was received Monday morning in the 900 block of Ward Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal call was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.
An animal call was received from the 500 block of Grandview Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal call was received Monday morning from the 200 block of Sycamore Street. An officer responded.
An animal call was reported Monday afternoon in the 50 block of Geneva Drive. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 1200 block of Highway 63. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Harmony Lane. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday night in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. An officer responded.
