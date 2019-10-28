The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 3000 block of University Drive.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at North Calhoun and East Rainbow Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of 121st Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 22 and Silver Springs Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A warning was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 155th Street and 70th Avenue. A warning was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Canon Avenue and Park Avenue. A warning was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Davis Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Highway 38. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at 152nd Street and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Fillmore Street and McKinley Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Cedar Street and Houser Street. A verbal warning was given.
Fire department investigation
An investigation was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Oak Street. An officer responded.
Road hazard
A road hazard was reported Sunday night in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Warrant – check/serve/search
A warrant was issued Sunday evening in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was issued Monday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.
Drug/narcotics violation
A drug violation was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Eighth Street. A warning was issued.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Sunday afternoon at 170th Street and Jasper Avenue. An officer responded.
Alarm
An alarm was reported Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Missing person
A missing person was reported Sunday evening in the 500 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Sunday morning in the 600 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A domestic situation was reported Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A domestic situation was reported Sunday night in the 1500 block of East Fifth Street. The situation was unfounded.
A domestic situation was reported Monday morning in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Sunday night in the 600 block of Linn Street.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday evening in the 500 block of Cedar Street. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday night in the 1200 block of East Second Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning at Day Street and Grandview Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of East Harbor Drive. A verbal warning was given.
