Authorities in Moline were preparing Monday for a new flood — this time of Paul McCartney fans excited to see his concert at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday night.
But McCartney is not the only big name in the Quad-Cities Tuesday. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is holding an event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
Preparations for Sir Paul
The concert starts at 8 p.m. but doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Center, 1201 River Drive.
Stephani Nagle, the TaxSlayer Center’s director of marketing and public relations, said Monday that more than 10,000 people are expected, so concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said the crowd is expected to be huge, so extra officers will be on to help manage the people and traffic downtown.
“Obviously we are cognizant of who he is and we will have a number of officers based on the crowd size,” he said.
The detail will be comprised largely of Moline officers, with the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office contributing deputies, Griffin and Steve VenHuizen, chief deputy for the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, said.
The construction going on in and around downtown will make it a little harder, Griffin said.
Motorists not attending the concert should be aware that officers detailed for the concert will be downtown at 5 p.m. and there past midnight dealing with concertgoers.
“We just ask everyone to be patient, and we’ll get everyone out of there,” Griffin said.
Having a performer of McCartney’s scale certainly requires extra effort, though the Center has handled big names in the past, Nagle said.
She also acknowledged the challenges the area’s recent flooding and ongoing traffic construction in and around downtown Moline could cause.
Kevin Snodgrass, the Center's director of operations, said people should not only allow extra time for traffic but the standard security measures that will be in place, including a wand metal detector screening. These are measures applied on a regular basis during events.
The TaxSlayer is amping up all its operations to help everything go well, Nagle said.
The public safety aspect includes coordination between local law enforcement, the talent’s security and the Center’s staff, she said.
“Our senior event coordinator has been working with this show probably three to four weeks to finalize details,” Nagle said.
Biden's visit to Davenport
Tuesday’s visit will mark Biden’s first stop in Davenport since announcing he will run for president in the 2020 General Election. He will appear at 6:30 p.m. at Keppy Hall at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport.
As a former vice president, Biden has a Secret Service detail.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said a deputy will work the event in an off-duty capacity to help with crowd control.
As of late Monday afternoon, Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said the department had not been contacted by Biden’s camp or the fairgrounds to provide any kind of assistance during the event.
Griffin and VenHuizen said that as of Monday morning their agencies had also not been asked to do anything concerning Biden's visit.
