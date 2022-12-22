Police urge people to stay off roadways

It was a quick change in the weather early Thursday morning, with the high temperature of 29 degrees occurring at 4:07 a.m. at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline.

But it was all downhill from there as the wind picked up and a mass of arctic air descended upon the Quad-City region. By 7 a.m. the temperature had dropped to 10 degrees and by 11:50 a.m. the mercury had struck zero.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night that for Friday it will be dangerously cold with wind chills as low as negative 35 degrees.

Philip said that Davenport received 2.3 inches of snow, while nine-tenths of an inch fell at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. The heaviest snow fall was to the north, he added.

While the low Thursday night went into the minus single digits, the record for the day is minus 21 degrees set in 1963.

The record low for Friday is minus 24 degrees set in 1989.

With major highways mostly covered or partially covered Thursday night, police were asking people to stay off the roadways unless they absolutely had an emergency.

“Lots of people are thinking the roads are OK because they can see pavement,” Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. “What they don’t see is the sheen of ice on top of everything. The roads look OK, but they are not; they’re a solid sheet of ice.”

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s 511 website, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Interstate 80 from Davenport to West Branch was completely covered. Travel west of West Branch was not advised all the way to Des Moines.

Also, U.S. Highway 61 all the way to Dubuque, and U.S. Highway 67 to Clinton and Savanna, Ill., were completely covered.

In the Illinois Quad-Cities, U.S. 67 and Interstate 74 were mostly covered with ice and snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation website.

Between noon Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dinkla said the Iowa State Patrol reported 207 crashes, 195 with property damage and 12 with personal injury, and 402 motorist assists. There were no fatalities..

Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines reported that by 5:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers handled six crashes and 21 motorist assists in District 7, which comprises Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Knox counties. No fatalities were reported.

“If you do not have to travel, if it’s not an emergency, hunker down and wait it out,” Dinkla said. “You’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting others at risk, including first responders.

“Look at the temperatures and wind chills,” he said. “It only takes a matter of minutes of exposure in these elements to do harm or worse.

“Additionally, there are tow bans in effect,” Dinkla added. “You put your vehicle in the ditch it’s likely stranded there until Sunday or Monday.”

Three departure flights were canceled Thursday afternoon at Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. Those flights were United and American Airlines flights to Chicago.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of zero under partly sunny skies with windy conditions and blowing snow. Wind-chill indices will reach as low as minus 35 degrees as wind gusts could reach 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Friday night’s forecast calls for more of the same, but with wind gusts reaching 50 mph.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 8 degrees.