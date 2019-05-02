Widespread flooding and other major events often bring out scores of generous people hoping to donate their time and money to the cause.
They also bring out scammers looking to make a buck, sometimes through fraudulent crowdfunding campaigns and flood damage clean-up services.
“There’s always going to be someone doing something,” Davenport Police Sgt. Dennis Colclasure said. “Any major news story, people tend to try to hop on and try these scams. Not necessarily here, but it’s nationwide.”
As of Thursday, neither Davenport police or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office have received complaints of scammers as the Quad-Cities continues its flood-fighting and recovery efforts.
However, Colclasure encourages people to “be mindful of where your money goes and do a little research first."
“Don’t just donate blindly,” he said. “I know people want to help but make sure your money is going to the right spot.”
Colclasure offered the following tips:
- Look at who is organizing the campaign and try to figure out how they are related to the cause and what relationship they have to the family or business they are raising money for. Read the comment section of GoFundMe campaigns.
- Check to make sure that you are looking at the original campaign. “Often times there will be an original one, which is either authorized by a family or a business, and then others will hop on as well.”
- For those a little more tech savvy, do a reverse Google search for photos on campaign pages to see if they are original photos or stock photos. “If they aren’t using personal photos and they’re using a stock photo, that should be a red flag right there.”
- Look at the Facebook page of the organizer. “Most people have at least over 100 friends (on Facebook). If it’s under that and it looks like it’s pretty new, boy that’s a red flag, too.”
- When considering utilizing a flood damage clean-up company, do an internet search of the company’s name and read the comment section. “A lot of times you’re going to see people who unfortunately have problems and have been victims before or were able to sniff it out beforehand. You’re going to see that they have not great reviews.”
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.
