Police were searching for 'fugitive' when black teen was taken down at rest stop

More details are emerging in the case of an out-of-town college student who is alleged to have been taken into custody and threatened by local police in a case of mistaken identity.
The American Civil Liberties Union last month filed suit in U.S. District Court in Rock Island on behalf of Jaylan Butler, who was a 19-year-old student from Eastern Illinois University at the time of the Feb. 24, 2019, incident at the Mississippi Rapids Rest Area, just over the Interstate 80 bridge in Rock Island County.
As a member of the EIU swim team, returning from a swim meet in South Dakota in a rented coach, Butler was wearing an EIU coat. The bus had stopped at the rest area to meet with a parent who lives in the Quad-City area and was delivering sandwiches to the team around 8 p.m.
Butler was the last to get back on the bus after taking a selfie to post to the college's social media platforms. As he walked back to the bus, which also had EIU's logo on the sides, police vehicles from several local jurisdictions rushed into the rest area, Butler and the bus driver said.
Within seconds of the squad cars' arrival, Butler said, he was face-down in the snow with an officer's knee in his back, a hand pressing against his neck and a gun pointed at his head. Another officer had a shotgun pointed at him, the bus driver said.
Butler's only similarity to the at-large suspect is both are African-American men.
Bus driver Todd Slingerland and Butler both said one of the officers told the teen: "If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off."
Several days after the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus broke news of the ACLU lawsuit, local police are saying their officers on the night of Feb. 24 were on the hunt for a dangerous fugitive in the area. And they have minimized their interactions with Butler.
A Chicago-based attorney for the Hampton Police Department said village employees have received "threatening communication" since the ACLU lawsuit was reported.
The threats, attorney Dominick Lanzito wrote, were the result of omissions in the ACLU lawsuit, regarding the circumstances leading up to Butler's arrest, namely "the officers were in pursuit of an active shooter in the immediate vicinity of where the police encountered Butler."
Police accounts of the manhunt, in addition to a story reported at the time by the Times/Dispatch, indicate police were warning the public that the fugitive was dangerous. The suspect was thought to have fired a weapon at a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 on Interstate 80 near Annawan, and the suspect already was on probation for another weapon-related charge.
An emergency broadcast was issued by Illinois State Police, including a vehicle description, and deputies from Henry and Rock Island counties were on the lookout. While police spotted and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the driver fled, ultimately crashing his vehicle on an I-80 ramp northeast of the rest area.
Residents in the area were warned to lock their doors and garages.
You have free articles remaining.
About three hours after police apprehended, then released Butler, the suspect was found in East Moline and taken into custody. No report was made of Butler's apprehension, which included being handcuffed, told he was under arrest for resisting arrest and being placed in a squad car before he was permitted to produce his identification, which was on the bus.
The lack of reports in the case is part of the ACLU's complaint against local police. It also accuses Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, East Moline police officer Travis Staes and Hampton officer Ethan Bush of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, assault, excessive force, battery and other allegations.
Two unidentified officers are named in the suit as "John Doe."
The man identified as the suspect in the alleged interstate shooting, Mark Maquan Scott, 25, of Cedar Rapids, faces traffic charges in Rock Island and Henry County, but he has not been charged with any firearms violations in connection with the incident on Feb. 24, 2019, according to court records.
Scott is described in court records as being 6' 6" tall and weighing 230 pounds. At the time of the incident, Butler was 5' 10" and weighed 160 pounds — a difference of eight inches and 70 pounds from Scott.
On the day the ACLU lawsuit was reported, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos issued a news release.
In it, Bustos said, a preliminary investigation was conducted, “which determined that Deputies Pena and Asquini arrived after Mr. Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies, having only brief interaction with Mr. Butler and the other officers, leaving shortly thereafter to continue the manhunt for a fugitive in the area that was in process.”
Late last week, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey issued a similar statement: "Due to the pending lawsuit, I am not able to comment in detail, but I can confirm that Officer Staes did have a brief encounter with Mr. Butler, and he handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."
The attorney for the Village of Hampton, Lanzito wrote in a news release Monday that the conduct of all of the responding officers, not just Hampton's Ethan Bush, were appropriate.
"The Village is confident that the facts will prove that the actions of Officer Bush and the officers from the other responding agencies were appropriate, were in conformance with the law, the Constitution, and were taken in order to apprehend an armed and dangerous suspect," he wrote.
Lanzito was asked how he reached the conclusion that all six officers "were in conformance of the law" and was asked whether he was representing all the officers, or had conducted an investigation with third-party law enforcement. He declined to answer the questions, saying only that he is representing Officer Bush, not the others.
He also declined to say why he referred to the apprehended suspect, Scott, as being "armed" when no weapons charges were filed.
As a young African American, Butler said his father taught him how to respond if police ever should approach him: Drop anything he's holding, raise his hands and drop to his knees.
Contact Barb Ickes at 563-383-2316 or bickes@qctimes.com