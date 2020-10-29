Portion of downtown Davenport nabs historic designation

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs this week designated portions of downtown Davenport as a commercial historic district.
Mayor Mike Matson announced the designation during Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting.
Matson said the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs had designated a 14-block area from 2nd Street to 5th Street and Perry Street to Western Avenue as the Downtown Davenport Commercial Historic District.
The request for listing on the National Register of Historic Places came from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
The designation makes properties eligible for federal and state historic preservation tax credits that can be used by investors and developers to help finance renovations, which city leaders hope will spur further redevelopment downtown.
“With the recent Federal approval of the Downtown Davenport Commercial Historic District, we now have three national districts covering the vast majority of downtown," DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter said. "This opens new doors to historic tax credits, grants and other benefits for contributing buildings in each district. DDP is proud to have financed and completed this yearslong effort. The district celebrates Davenport history and also provide new tools to ensure our historic buildings have more opportunities to evolve, redevelop and live on for many years to come."
Having a multi-block area designated as historic will be a boon to downtown small businesses, said Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3.
"This includes a number of buildings not previously listed and makes them all eligible for historic tax credits (depending on the project), without their having to go through the expensive process of getting their buildings individually listed," Meginnis said in an email to the Quad-City Times. "So, to me, this means even the little buildings with small projects have a shot at tax credits."
