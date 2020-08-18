Postal Service dispute puts Quad-City election officials on alert

With mail delivery appearing to be against the ropes, access to voting in this fall's national election has local election officials looking at ways to ensure they are able to count every ballot.
The decision by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict and/or reduce some services by the United States Postal Service, USPS, continues to create a political uproar. Democrats say Trump is using the USPS for political gain, because of his concerns that some mail-in ballots will be fraudulent.
A surge in mail-in ballot demand is expected — and already is being realized — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The president's postmaster general, meanwhile, has eliminated most overtime hours for USPS employees, restricted postal-service transportation and reduced the use of mail-processing equipment. Relief for financial demands on the USPS is tied up in the coronavirus-relief package.
As Democrats prepare for an emergency oversight hearing to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the resolution to funding and service levels by the USPS remains uncertain.
In response, Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney and Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz are coming up with ways to make sure they effectively and safely take receipt of Quad-City ballots.
Kinney has ordered a ballot box to place and monitor outside the Rock Island County building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
"In two-to-three weeks, an election drop box will get here, so people don't have to contend with the postal service," she said. "You have to get out of the car in front of the building, but you don't have to go in.
"We're planning to empty it several times a day, and there's a security camera on the building there."
In Scott County, a drop box already is in place outside the administration building at 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. The box also is under surveillance, Auditor Roxanna Moritz said, and it is used for other county business.
While many citizens have called or written to demand more outdoor ballot boxes across the county, Moritz said it's too close to the election and too expensive an undertaking.
"I would have to order new boxes, take delivery, get them placed, find a way to surveil them and do it all with four full-time employees," she said. "My Plan B — and I always have one — is to put one Democrat and one Republican in every library with a ballot drop box; if it comes to that."
Moritz has another plan to help voters safely deliver their ballots for counting: "After we mail the requested ballots, I'm contemplating being open Saturdays and Sundays in the lobby (of the administration center), so ballots can be hand-delivered.
"I can sit down there and it won't cost taxpayers a thing, because I'll be off the clock."
So far, about 10,000 Rock Island County voters have sent in their requests for absentee ballots, Kinney said. The number is high, especially this early. In 2016, fewer than 8,0000 voted by mail in Rock Island County.
Moritz wants a message delivered to voters, too: "We've all got skin in the game, right? If you're worried about your ballot, hold me accountable and track it."
Online tracking of ballots soon will be available to voters on both the Rock Island County Clerk's and Scott County Auditor's websites.
Meanwhile, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., this week said she is eager to get back to Washington in coming days to vote in favor of legislation aimed at protecting the USPS.
“'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night these couriers,’ and on my watch, neither will this Administration," Bustos wrote in a statement Monday. "I fully support the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Postmaster General, a Trump campaign mega-donor, who has sought to gut the USPS at every turn.
"The changes he has implemented without consulting Congress have led to extreme delays or undeliverable mail – especially for those in rural areas – like prescriptions for veterans, Social Security debit cards for seniors, or checks for workers. To comply with social distancing, more people are counting on the USPS to safely and reliably deliver needed items than ever before.
"Last week, President Trump admitted to blocking funding for USPS to prevent mail-in voting on live television. These changes put American lives and livelihoods at risk and I will not tolerate these attempts to undermine this American institution. Later this week, I will return to Washington to cast my vote in favor of legislation to hold this Administration accountable and help save the USPS.”
Representative Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, also defended the importance of USPS and its longstanding and varied roles.
“In its over 245 year history, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has ensured letters, medication, tax forms, ballots, paychecks and many other items have safely made it to their intended destination, including the most rural parts of our nation. In fact, our nation’s founders recognized the importance of the Post Office and included in Article 1 of the Constitution.
"It is imperative that all Iowans, including those in the most rural areas, have a postal system that works for them and they receive their mail without delay.
"It is past time that hearings be held on the operational changes put in place at the USPS, which have caused a dramatic slowdown in folks getting their mail on time.
"As we continue to battle a worldwide pandemic, now is not the time to institute policies that will cause the mail to be slowed or delayed. Many people continue to depend on the postal service to help them stay safe and stop the virus from spreading even more."
