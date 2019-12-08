The now-fired staffer said no one, including Schilling, the church or the teenage organizers of the event, knew in advance that far-right persona Nick Fuentes intended to speak.

While protesters marched Sunday near the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Bettendorf, other parts of the Quad-City community - including the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Davenport - continued to discuss the Dec. 2 forum.

The Rev. Jay Wolin addressed it in his homily.

“This past week there was a forum on immigration at a Christian church in Bettendorf that included an invited speaker who was known to be a white nationalist and avowed anti-Semite who, not surprisingly, spewed forth xenophobic and racist comments,” he said.

“More surprisingly, community members listened to this person for 20 minutes, asked questions and applauded .... I felt a darkness rising in my soul reading about this,” he said.

The first principle of Unitarian Universalism affirms and promotes the inherent worth and dignity of each person, he said.

“The immigrants who are coming here are walking their own Jericho road. Are we going to help them? Or are we going to abandon them to die on the side of the road. Or in cages on our border?

“Are we going to work to create conditions in the world where they do not need to come here, or are we going to look away at our actions that cause such an environment to exist?”

"Who is my neighbor? Everybody is."