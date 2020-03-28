PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS: Tips for self-care during the COVID-19 outbreak

St. Ambrose University has a public health program. The newspaper asked its faculty to weigh in on how people can support each other and the community during the pandemic. Here in full are the responses of Dr. Melissa Sharer, director of the Masters in Public Health Program at St. Ambrose University and Dr. Colleen Doak, professor in Epidemiology in the program. They provided them Thursday.
Q: Can abiding by the social distancing and hygiene guidelines be considered a form of giving or community support in this context?
A: Social distancing, and sheltering-in-place is the best thing you can do for your community, your family, and yourself.
Q: Why?
A: Fact is most people are asymptomatic, which means they don’t look or feel sick. Also the virus is robust, it can linger in the air for 3 hours and can live on metal and plastic for up to 72 hours. So anyone going out and touching surfaces can spread the virus even if they don’t touch their face and they wash their hands.
Q: You mentioned the speed with which Illinois issued its stay at home order as a reason for hope: can you provide a little more why?
A: The Quad-Cities is fortunate, as we adopted social distancing and Illinois adopted shelter-in-place before we had our first case. Leaders saw it move rapidly in the U.S., watching it emerge so quickly in Washington, New York and California made it very real. And health systems being overwhelmed in Italy contributed to the higher death rates, that country didn’t practice social distancing or sheltering in place. Seeing the impact of the epidemic elsewhere and getting a stay at home order before we had a case might spare us from the steep curve of new infections.
For the Quad-Cities, the next two weeks are critical, if we find that there is only a trickle of new cases and the rate of cases is not doubling every three days, we have effectively flattened the curve. It is day by day, and the next few days will give us a better sense of the rate of increase. In the Quad-Cities, as people stay at home, this allows us to have more time to get the equipment in place for masks, gloves and other protective equipment as well as prepare for spaces for individuals who test positive for the virus.
Q: I think tips for resilience and staying connected might be particularly important: what can you suggest for people to mitigate loneliness or other reactions to movement/interaction being limited?
A: There are a number of stories that show how Quad-City residents have been connecting online, whether it’s singing, playing music, or doing yoga together. In addition to having at least one person to connect to, we would encourage people to reach out to one new person each day. For those who live alone, choose one close friend, perhaps someone else who lives alone to communicate to daily. Be creative, as there are many different ways we can be together, teachers driving around in neighborhoods where students live, encouraging them to read and study! People just driving around and waving to each other. Go for a walk past a friend’s house and wave, meet in a parking lot and all stay in your own cars, listen to music together. These are all good things to keep connected during this time.
Sharer and Doak also were asked to add anything else they thought people should know.
A: Right now we are preparing for the pandemic, but we should also prepare for the recovery. If we beat the curve, we need to give that same level of energy and attention we are giving now focused on prevention to supporting our local business and economies. As a society, we need to help our neighbors and our neighborhood businesses rebuild.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.