PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS: Tips for self-care during the COVID-19 outbreak

For the Quad-Cities, the next two weeks are critical, if we find that there is only a trickle of new cases and the rate of cases is not doubling every three days, we have effectively flattened the curve. It is day by day, and the next few days will give us a better sense of the rate of increase. In the Quad-Cities, as people stay at home, this allows us to have more time to get the equipment in place for masks, gloves and other protective equipment as well as prepare for spaces for individuals who test positive for the virus.

A: There are a number of stories that show how Quad-City residents have been connecting online, whether it’s singing, playing music, or doing yoga together. In addition to having at least one person to connect to, we would encourage people to reach out to one new person each day. For those who live alone, choose one close friend, perhaps someone else who lives alone to communicate to daily. Be creative, as there are many different ways we can be together, teachers driving around in neighborhoods where students live, encouraging them to read and study! People just driving around and waving to each other. Go for a walk past a friend’s house and wave, meet in a parking lot and all stay in your own cars, listen to music together. These are all good things to keep connected during this time.