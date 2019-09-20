MUSCATINE – The public is invited to a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor of Muscatine City Hall to discuss tentative plans for the Second Street Streetscape Project.
The Second Street Project is another in a series of projects undertaken by the City of Muscatine’s to upgrade the downtown area infrastructure using the Complete Street policy along with concepts from the Environmental Protection Agency Greening America’s Communities program, and ideas from the walkability and placemaking efforts.
The effort began with improvements to Riverside Park and the development of the Riverside Park Master Plan Update, continued with the Mississippi Drive Corridor Revitalization project and is now focused on enhancing Second Street.
Bolton and Menk of Des Moines is the design consultant for the project that will replace sidewalks and install other amenities along the Second Street corridor from Pine Street to Mulberry Avenue. The design firm is expected to finish its plans by the end of October with a public hearing before the Muscatine City Council tentatively scheduled for Nov. 21. A December bid letting is anticipated with construction tentatively scheduled to start in the spring of 2020.
This is one of two projects that will be working toward completing the infrastructure for the downtown business district. The Second and Mulberry roundabout is the final piece of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Revitalization Project to be completed. Muscatine Power and Water will be removing the power poles along Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Broadway at the end of the roundabout project which will provide better views of the Mississippi River to residents and visitors.
The $2.1 million contract for the roundabout was awarded to Heuer Construction by the council during its Aug. 15 meeting. The actual construction schedule for the project that is expected to take 77 construction days has not been established.
