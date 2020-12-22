Putnam Museum has made changes during COVID-19

People who haven't been to the Putnam Museum since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March — and there are a lot of them — will discover differences when they return.
First, the main entrance where visitors purchase tickets has moved to the front of the building where it was located before the then-IMAX theater opened in 2002. The gift shop also has been moved back to this space.
The theater entrance, while still functional, is designated for school groups and education, Rachael Mullins, president and CEO of the Davenport museum, said.
This reconfiguration essentially divides the museum in two, one for daily gallery visitors and the other as an educational area, including the Science Center so that it can be open and staffed at different times as needed, apart from the galleries.
Visitors who want to see only the galleries will no longer have to wade through throngs of high-energy children ricocheting about the Science Center, located between the galleries and what had been the theater entrance, to get to where they want to go.
Another change still in the works is the creation of a new entrance to the Putnam's signature collections — the Egyptian mummies and extensive Asian artifacts. These are located in the lower-level galleries, and sometimes visitors starting at the top never make it to this area.
The new, second entrance will be off the ground floor of the theater foyer. The ticket booths along the back wall will be removed and an opening will be punched into the wall to allow access to displays that will be expanded and re-branded as the World Cultural Exhibit, Mullins explained.
The Putnam has received a total of $375,000 for this work that is expected to be done by mid-March. This includes a $35,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority and additional monies from an anonymous donor, the Putnam Guild, the museum's board of trustees and Arconic.
Attendance, revenue down
The Putnam has been holding its own during nine months of severely reduced attendance and revenues caused by the pandemic, Mullins said. The museum was completely closed from mid-March through June and has been open at reduced hours and capacity since then.
In normal times, attendance hovers around 150,000 annually; it currently is running about 20% of that, Mullins said.
A big reason for the drop is that COVID-19 closed the museum during its typically busiest time — spring and summer — when school groups visit and children enroll for summer day camps.
This downturn resulted in a revenue loss of $545,000 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, and a revenue loss of $350,000 through November, Mullins said.
That is not to say the Putnam has an operating deficit, as "aggressive pursuit of state and federal grants ... and money from a very generous community" have helped make up the shortfall, Mullins said.
The museum received $236,000 in Payroll Protection Plan money from the federal CARES Act, and another $18,000 from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. It is still going through the process of whether the amount will be forgiven, thereby becoming a grant or whether it will have to be repaid, Mullins said. That should be known by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
And, on Tuesday, the Iowa cultural affairs department announced the award of a $175,000 grant from the CARES Act to help cover lost income and extra expenses related to COVID-19.
In addition, the Wells Fargo Foundation that historically has provided money for programming donated $5,000 for emergency relief. And the museum received a distribution from the Quad-City Cultural Trust, a trust founded in 2007 to support the Putnam and also the Figge Art Museum, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Quad-City Arts, Quad-City Botanical Center and River Music Experience.
On the expenses side, the Putnam reduced staff to just 10 employees when the building was closed, she said. It is slowing phasing positions back in and is up to 21 employees.
High hopes for spring
Now, the museum is pinning its hopes on spring — April or May.
In addition to the "Toy Story" exhibit that opened last month, "Birds and You" will open in February and an exhibit on portraiture will open at the end of February. The latter will be in collaboration with the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, that is gearing up for the February opening of its "For America" blockbuster exhibit that contains numerous portraits.
Mullins also is hoping the large-screen theater — completely closed since last March — can reopen in May.
Another change staff hopes to have in place is a rearrangement of the Science Center by categories — weather, space, art and creativity and the history of innovation and technology — "to create a more focused experience," Mullins said.
Re-imaging its role
Although the Putnam is looking forward to opening full-time, staff has done its best during the past nine months to serve the public with online programming and to offer at-home activity kits.
A prime example is the "Polar Express" Pajama Party kits staff assembled and sold so patrons could create their own pajama parties at home over the holidays, replacing the always-sold-out parties the museum hosted in December along with a screening of "The Polar Express" movie.
The kits are a way to engage with its patrons and to bring in a little money, Mullins said.
A kit selling for $34.99 contains two silver jingle bells, four laser-cut snowflake ornaments, craft activities, four golden tickets, two train whistles, hot chocolate mix for four, four cookies from Cookies by Design and four general admission tickets to the Putnam, all wrapped in a reusable tote bag. Blankets and T-shirts are extra.
Over the summer, staff also assembled online content such as videos of "behind the scenes" tours with interviews and explanations of exhibits and activities for families that could be downloaded and worked from home.
"Anecdotally, there seemed to be a great response," Mullins said.
The Putnam also offered modified summer camps, although health restrictions reduced attendance to about one-third of a normal summer, she said.
This winter it is offering daily day camp for students of Monroe Elementary School whose parents need to work out of the home and can't supervise their children. Paid for largely with a COVID-directed grant of $7,500 from United Way of the Quad-Cities, this is a way for the Putnam help the neighborhood in which it is located.