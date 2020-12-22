Putnam Museum has made changes during COVID-19

Another change still in the works is the creation of a new entrance to the Putnam's signature collections — the Egyptian mummies and extensive Asian artifacts. These are located in the lower-level galleries, and sometimes visitors starting at the top never make it to this area.

The new, second entrance will be off the ground floor of the theater foyer. The ticket booths along the back wall will be removed and an opening will be punched into the wall to allow access to displays that will be expanded and re-branded as the World Cultural Exhibit, Mullins explained.

The Putnam has received a total of $375,000 for this work that is expected to be done by mid-March. This includes a $35,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority and additional monies from an anonymous donor, the Putnam Guild, the museum's board of trustees and Arconic.

Attendance, revenue down

The Putnam has been holding its own during nine months of severely reduced attendance and revenues caused by the pandemic, Mullins said. The museum was completely closed from mid-March through June and has been open at reduced hours and capacity since then.

In normal times, attendance hovers around 150,000 annually; it currently is running about 20% of that, Mullins said.