Q-C financial institutions chip in to Equity Fund

The reason for the contributions is to put "opportunity in the hands of every Quad-Citizen," Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO, said in the news release.

The financial institutions' "collective investments, dedication and their passion for a stronger, more equitable region will help drive transformational change and strengthen the building blocks of opportunity,” she said.

As for how the grants will be distributed, the process will begin on Nov. 17 when United Way hosts an online Courageous Conversations event at which attendees will hear the themes and ideas that emerged from the Equity Challenge Summit held on Oct. 15.

Attendees will cast votes on how they would prioritize the themes, Gellerman said.

Then a panel of volunteers will take that insight, coupled with a full report of discussions at the Equity Summit, and prioritize projects they believe will make the biggest impact and put opportunities in the hands of more minority Quad-Citizens.

Entities wanting to apply for a grant can do so through mid-December through the website, unitedwayqc.org.

The volunteer panel will be led by retired U.S. Army Col. Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr.