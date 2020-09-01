Q-C International, Muscatine Municipal airports to receive nearly $3 million each in federal grants

Today U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the Quad City International Airport and the Muscatine Municipal Airport will receive over $5.8 million in infrastructure and safety grants.
The grants are part of a $1.2 billion federal investment designed to improve the nation's infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities. The grants are being made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will impact 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
Chao made the announcement in a release.
The Quad City International Airport will receive $2,897,860 to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improve the terminal building.
“I want to thank our legislators who continue to be advocates for the Quad City International Airport,” said Benjamin Leischner, executive director, Quad City International Airport. “Their support bolsters our efforts to modernize our airport for the sake of our passengers, so they have a reliable and pleasant experience, but also for our employees, who dedicate so much of themselves to providing valuable air service to our community.”
The nearly $3 million will support two projects at the Moline-based facility. The airport will replace three jet bridges at a cost of approximately $2.06 million. Work is expected to begin next spring. The remaining funds will be used to purchase a new aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle and equipment. Projects and/or major purchases are typically planned for 5 years in advance.
“While we are tackling several visible and passenger-facing projects, there is much that happens behind the scenes to ensure a smooth flow of aircraft and airline operations which ultimately impacts the customer experience,” said Joe Goetz, airport operations manager.
Typically, projects under the AIP are funded 90 percent by the FAA with a 10 percent local match. As a result of CARES Act legislation, the FAA is funding all federal fiscal year 2020 AIP projects at 100% requiring no local match.
The Muscatine Municipal Airport is slated to receive $2,962,260 for taxiway reconstruction.
"Anytime you can further invest in a vital community asset it's wonderful,'' Muscatine city planner Andrew Fangman said.
"This is 100 percent great news and we are excited,'' added Fangman. " It makes the airport more attractive and therefore adds to the overall value of the community.''
Additionally, Illinois was awarded $9 million in block grant funding, which funds various airport safety and infrastructure projects at regional airports across the state.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
