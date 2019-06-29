As engines roared and planes soared, the Davenport Airport welcomed back the Quad-Cities Air Show after a year-long absence.
Now in its 31st year, the Air Show features a large variety of military aircraft, both current and classic, along with games, tours and other things to do.
At his first Q-C air show, Commander Matt Kaslik of the Blue Angels, who acts as ground control and a safety observer, praised the venue and the people.
"I like it. It's been a great, great venue and people have been really hospitable," Kaslik said.
The Blue Angels came to town Thursday and practiced that day and Friday.
Guests of the air show were enjoying it too, packing the concession stands and watching the airplanes whiz by.
Steve Sindt, who came to the air show when he was a kid, was there with his son Kilian. Both he and Kilian were having a good time, he said.
Monty Hansen of Harlan, Iowa, said this was his first time at the Q-C Airshow but that he had been to quite a few. He came to see the Blue Angels. "It's a good one; it's a fabulous show."
The armed forces provided a number of activities and virtual reality opportunities for people to see what it was like to jump out of an airplane or refuel airplanes.
At an obstacle course, participants carried water jugs around the cones, completed box jumps, sit ups and push ups, and completed a ladder and finish with five pullups.
Capt. Ryan Lutz told people about the T-6 Texan 2, the plane that every Air Force and Navy pilot starts with. "With that, we teach you the basics from pulling the stick back to landing and then to fly 10 feet off each other in formation before they move on to the next aircraft."
Lutz said it was his first time at the air show as well. "It's just good to explain and show people what an airplane does."
Robert Pichkorn was one of those minding the Grunman C-1 Trader, the last piston engine aircraft used in the Navy. Delivered to the Navy in 1958, it saw use until 1988 and served on six different aircraft carriers, the last of which was the USS Independence. "Miss Belle" would carry delivery to the carrier, taking everything from mail to food to personnel.
"It's always kind of rewarding to pass on knowledge and educate them on what it took to keep America free," Pichkorn said. "With the break that took place, we're happy to be back. We're happy to see that the show is back in the community, and, hopefully, that one-year break was just a one-year break and it's back for good."
