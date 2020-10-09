Quad-Cities among three cities to get port designation

Less than a month after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was asked to expedite its decision on whether to approve the Quad-Cities and two other areas as Mississippi River ports, the decision has been made.

The creation of three Corn Belt Ports is expected to deliver millions in federal funding, encourage investment and produce infrastructure improvements in the Quad-Cities, along with those in the greater Peoria/Ottawa area and greater Quincy/Hannibal area.

First proposed in February, the port-creation request was backed by a bipartisan congressional delegation, the state legislatures in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, state government officials, numerous riverfront cities and towns, over 30 riverfront counties and others. Local members of congress last month asked for expedited approval of the request, which was confirmed Friday.

Called Port Statistical Areas (PSAs), the distinctions create a way to measure commerce in the area, and the federal Waterborne Commerce Statistics Center now will track the goods that move along the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the other PSAs. Shipping data will be collected and maintained, which will reflect each area's commercial productivity, and supporters say it will lead to greater transportation investment.

