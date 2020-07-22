Quad-Cities' annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees felled by coronavirus

The annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees has joined the long list of treasured Quad-City traditions that will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After thoughtful and careful consideration, Quad-City Arts has made the difficult decision not to host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to uncertainty and concern for the safety of our volunteers, staff, and community as a whole regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release sent out Wednesday by Karie Gilson, director of marketing and sponsorship for the festival.
The Holiday Parade and all other special events also are canceled.
"This decision was led by Festival of Trees volunteer management team with the full support of the Quad-City Arts’ staff and Board of Directors," Gilson said.
"We recognize that Festival of Trees is a beloved holiday tradition in the Quad-Cities, and while this was not an easy decision to make, we believe it is the right one."
The festival is the biggest fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, a nonprofit organization based in Rock Island that has been supporting local arts programs since 1974, including the Visiting Artist Series. Kwik Star, the Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, is in its fourth year as the title sponsor.
In an attempt to generate holiday cheer, the organization is partnering with KWQC-TV, Ch. 6, to present a one-hour holiday special to air on Saturday, Nov. 21, during the traditional parade hour. This hope is to "fill everyone’s hearts with holiday cheer," Gilson wrote.
To make up for lost revenue, the organization is asking the community to partner with it for a Day of Giving. The goal is to set up matching donors and sponsors who will help make donations go farther.
In addition, various items, including VIP baskets, designs and Honor Tree and Isabel Bloom ornaments will be available for purchase at Quad-City Arts' gallery at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
Festival began during trying times, too
Festival of Trees started in 1986 during another very "down" time in Quad-City history.
Manufacturing plants, particularly in the farm implement industry that formed the backbone of the area's economy, had closed or were being severely curtailed, causing a major loss of jobs at those plants and small businesses that depended on them.
The economy and the area's spirits were down in the dumps.
A small group of volunteers believed a multi-day festival would be just the thing to brighten spirits and raise money for the Visiting Artist Series, one of the predecessor organizations to Quad-City Arts.
The RiverCenter was filled with decorated trees, rooms, doors and other creations that were available for viewing and purchase and several special events were planned. The first festival made a sparkling debut with finery and champagne and, famously, the death of actor Carey Grant who was to have made a special appearance.
Over the years, "festival," as it is called, has become a staple as the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, bringing together hundreds of sponsors and tens of thousands of supporters.
Back in January, directors chose "Believe" as the theme for this year, not knowing what 2020 had in store. The organization is invested in continuing to believe in the mission of Festival of Trees as a community event and fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, Gilson said.
