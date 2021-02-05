Quad Cities Chamber touts $240M in federal support for Rock Island Arsenal in 2020

"I think we’re in a better place, because we’re all pulling on the same oar," Matson said in an interview of a "more cohesive" effort by members of the Quad Cities congressional delegation in advocating for the Arsenal.

"Anytime we get big projects or contracts to keep people employed there is a big win" in keeping the Arsenal "viable and stable as a long-term employer," Matson said.

A spokesperson for the Arsenal, however, said it is awaiting guidance from the Army and Department of Defense as to how the recently passed federal measure will impact operations.

"These are things that were just recently passed about a month ago," said Kimberly Conrad, congressional affairs specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal. "Yes, they appear to be wins, but … we don’t get to see that just yet. We have to wait for the DOD and Army to provide guidance as to how we can move forward with that. Until that guidance comes … we’re not quite sure what the means for the Arsenal."

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, in statements released by the Chamber said the federal funding will help ensure remains a leader in defense manufacturing and innovation.