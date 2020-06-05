Quad-Cities cultural and humanities nonprofits receive grants to help offset COVID-19 impact

Some 18 museums, centers, theaters and more in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton Counties were among more than 170 organizations to receive emergency relief grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The department awarded more than $1.1 million statewide — including $923,372 for emergency relief and $178,000 in humanities grants — to support ongoing cultural projects, preserve jobs and keep doors open for organizations who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The grants were funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The IDCA distributed the funds through its partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Arts Midwest, the release states.
Area award recipients include:
• The Figge Art Museum (Davenport), $18,000, NEH CARES Funds
• Quad City Arts (Rock Island) $14,000, NEA CARES Funds
• Azubuike African American Council for the Arts (Davenport), $1,000, Arts Midwest CARES Funds
• Putnam Museum and Science Center (Davenport), $18,000, NEH CARES Funds
• Hot Glass, Inc. (Davenport), $4,500, NEA CARES Funds
• Family Museum of Arts and Science (Bettendorf), $4,500, NEH CARES Funds
• Quad City Symphony Orchestra (Davenport), $18,000, NEA CARES Funds
• New Ground Theatre (Davenport), $1,000, Arts Midwest CARES Funds
• Ballet Quad Cities (Rock Island), $4,500, NEA CARES Funds
• River Music Experience (Davenport), $14,000, NEA CARES Funds
• German American Heritage Center (Davenport), $4,500, NEH CARES Funds
• Living Proof Exhibit (Moline), $1,000, Arts Midwest CARES Funds
• Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society (Davenport), $2,500, NEH CARES Funds
• Clinton County Historical Society Museum and Library (Clinton), $1,000, NEH State Humanities Plan
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra Association (Clinton), $2,500, Arts Midwest CARES Funds
• The Sawmill Museum (Clinton), $4,500, NEH State Humanities Plan,
• Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center (Clinton), $2,500, NEH CARES Funds
• Muscatine Art Center (Mustcatine), $4,500, NEH CARES Funds
“This is good news for Iowa’s arts, cultural and humanities organizations, which have been deeply affected by the pandemic,” said Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer, in the release.
“We’re so grateful for the unanimous support of Iowa’s congressional delegation for these funds, which help keep Iowans employed and communities vibrant.”
Grants ranged from $1,000 to $18,000 based on the size of the recipient organization’s annual budget, the release states.
“Here in Iowa, in a typical year, the creative sector accounts for more than 42,000 jobs,” Kramer said. “These CARES Act grants will help one of our state’s largest industries rebound in the weeks and months ahead.”
The IDCA also partnered with the National Endowment for the Humanities to award an additional 24 grants to Iowa humanities organizations for special projects and programs, the release states.
These funds were part of the second- and third-rounds of grants from the new Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund, administered by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the IDCA. The first round was in April when the department awarded $191,000 in grants to Iowa artists, creative workers and nonprofit arts organizations, the release states.
