Quad-Cities health officials say they will be ready to administer the child's dose of the Pfizer vaccine when it's approved

COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children are on the horizon —and Quad-Cities health officials said Monday they are ready to vaccinate kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

Late last week the Food and Drug Administration authorized a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the FDA, a lower-dose formulation of the companies' adult vaccine was found to be safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to sign off on the expanded vaccinations Tuesday, Nov. 2.

During Monday's Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, three pediatricians from Community Health Care, Inc., Genesis Health System, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity backed COVID-19 vaccinations in children of this age range.

Community Health Care's Dr. Swetha Kandula, Genesis' Dr. Julie Stecher, and Trinity's Dr. Sachin Nunnewar all said they will have their younger children vaccinated.

Kandula explained children ages 5 to 11 will receive doses one-third the size of those delivered to adults.

"Adults receive doses of 30 micrograms," Kandula said. "Children in this age group will receive 10 micrograms."