Quad-Cities NPR station switching formats, moving classical to low-wattage station

The Augustana College-based radio station, WVIK, is changing its format, hoping to get younger listeners to tune in.

For its 42 years on the air in Rock Island, the station's format has curated a combination of local news, public-radio programs and classical music. It soon will move to all news and talk, WVIK General Manager Jay Pearce said.

Classical music will move to a low-wattage station, 105.7, which will be available to most but not all Quad-City-area listeners, Pearce said. The station at 90.3 will transition to news and talk exclusively.

"For the majority of people, they'll still get it on regular analog radio; just on another frequency," he said. "You'll be able to listen to it on your phone; you can stream it."

By the time the switch is made this summer, he said, the signal for the tower at the 105.7 station should be improved.

"We're not going to do it until we have a frequency that covers all of the Quad-Cities," he said. "Sustainability is the bottom line here. It's a financial thing, and we studied it long and hard."

For many years, Augustana College has been subsidizing WVIK, and consultants and other radio station operators have said that attracting younger listeners and streamlining the format will improve its ability to be self-sustaining.

"That's just the way it is — whether we like it or not," Pearce said. "All of the research indicates, to grow listeners and grow revenue, put the news and talk on the bigger (radio) signal. To continue to achieve our dual mission, we must use dual stations."

But WVIK's former general manager and station founder, Don Wooten, disagrees.

He said the problem with the combination news/talk/classical music wasn't the music, it's a shortage of promotion and staff.

"We haven't put anything in it in the past 20 years," Wooten said. "What bothers me is that there's no one at the table to represent the preservation of classical music. I think we can still have both. I know what the consultants are saying, but there's no point in being like everybody else. Maybe improving the tune-in on classical music isn't a worthy goal to some, but it is to me."

When he founded WVIK in 1980, Wooten said the combination of news, talk and classical music was a critical relationship.

"The news serves the mind, and the music serves the spirit," he said. "All music moves you. Classical music moves you profoundly. Our role was to introduce you to it. Changing the format is not going to improve what the station's got. Staff it, and it will be sustainable."

Pearce said the station currently had no plans to add staff, but the new station at 105.7 will have about seven more hours a day of classical music. He said many people's devotion to the current format was largely born of nostalgia, but that was not paying the bills.

"We have to get younger listeners," he said. "More than half the money that supports WVIK comes from listeners. The classical isn't going away. You can tell Alexa (smart speakers) to put on WVIK Classical, or whatever we end up calling it. I understand some people are upset. I totally get it.

"Studying other case models, this is the way to do it. It assures WVIK is here into the future."

