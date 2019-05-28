As the Mississippi River is expected to continue rising over the coming days, local public works crews are preparing for a river crest that could reach 20.5 to 21.5 feet by Friday through Sunday in the Quad-Cites.
Once again on Tuesday night, Quad-City streets flooded while torrents of rain fell, accompanied by thunder and lightning while a National Weather Service flash flood warning remained in effect until today, Wednesday.
The Mississippi remained in major flood stage Tuesday night at 18.5 feet in Rock Island, the weather service said.
In Davenport, the city’s public works department began rebuilding the temporary flood wall last week. This flood wall is being assembled in a reconfigured design with input from manufacturer HESCO and the Army Corps of Engineers that places barriers two-high, two-deep to withstand longer and higher flooding levels.
Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the city will continue to keep a close eye on forecasts from the National Weather Service. Public works crews are back on round-the-clock shifts, and the city is prepared to set up barrier walls in other parts of the city if needed, Gleason said.
Davenport still is reeling from flooding that took down its temporary HESCO barrier on April 30, sending flood water through the heart of downtown. Downtown businesses have felt the brunt of the toll, with some saying they are likely leaving for good because of severe damage and losses.
According to a City of Davenport update, The River’s Edge ice rink and indoor soccer field has closed temporarily because of rising floodwaters.
The first two concerts in the Music on the River Series have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon for the concerts originally set for the LeClaire Park Bandshell.
Market in Motion today, Wednesday, at the Freight House has been canceled. Also, the Freight House Farmers Market on Saturday and Sunday will be at the Scott County Administration Building parking lot, 600 W. 4th St. Parking is available in the courthouse lot and on 4th Street.
According to a news release from Scott County Emergency Management Agency, the Flood Assistance Center event scheduled for today, Wednesday, at the former OfifceMax building near NorthPark Mall is being postponed because participating agencies need their workers in the field.
The event will be rescheduled.
FEMA and the Small Business Administration will continue to hold office hours at that location 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for residents and businesses.
Residents also can directly contact the American Red Cross at 309-743-2166 to inquire about a damage assessment of their property, as well as Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236 about case management assistance to access other assistance offered for flood victims.
The forecast calls for the possibility of more rain, according to Alex Gibbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. There's a chance again today for showers and thunderstorms — not as heavy as those on Tuesday.
Precipitation chances are 30 percent during the day and 50 percent at night.
