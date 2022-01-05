Quad-Cities Republican chairs recall Jan. 6 insurrection differently, mirroring the divide in the party (copy)

In the weeks following the riot, the FBI directly denied the conspiracy theory and said there was "no indication" that antifa was involved. Some of those who have been charged have specifically indicated in court that they took part in the attack at the behest of the former president.

It appeared from Mielke's comments the day after the insurrection that he was aware that Trump supporters had likely led the charge.

In response to Millage's call for impeachment, Mielke said, "If we want to divide the country and anger the Trump supporters more, then that's what we should do."

In addition to denying the role of Trump or his supporters in the January 6 attack, Mielke also continues to bolster the belief some supporters had legitimate election-related grounds to lash out.

He said, "there was a lot of voter fraud," especially in DuPage County, Illinois, and in Georgia. But he said he and other Rock Island County Republicans do not endorse the claims by others in the party that the election was stolen.

"I'm not working on the 2020 election; we have a new election to win," he said this week. "My solution has always been to work toward reform."