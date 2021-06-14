Quad-Cities restaurants in a pickle

Regardless, Meatball's Sandwich Company of Bettendorf has seen a sizable community response. The shop sold out of bread and had to close early over the weekend.

On Monday, it sold out of pickle wraps.

"I never thought pickle wraps could get so huge," Meatball's Sandwich Company owner Kyle Yohe said.

Local Davenport restaurant Cavort partnered with Meatball's Sandwich Company over the weekend, selling pickle wraps for $5 and donating all the proceeds to the River Bend Food Bank. When they ran out of wraps, they sold pickle-wrap dip instead.

Cavort co-owner Alex Nagel said they'd raised $315 total, and expected a couple of more donations to come in the next days. People who bought wraps and dip were entered into a drawing to receive one of two $25 gift cards to Meatball's Sandwich Company.

"We just thought it was something lighthearted to change the narrative from what it was when it started off," Nagel said.

Other businesses have hopped in the pickle jar, sharing memes and offering their own takes on the recipe. LoPiez, for example, decided to change up its cheese pizza by adding sliced pickle wraps on top.