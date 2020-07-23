Quad-City estate sales remain a treasure hunt, even during a pandemic

“It was a dream,” she said. “We were so grateful to be able to work during those times when nobody else could work.”

As an added bonus, Goldsberry said, “so many people (were) messaging me, telling me (the virtual sales) made them feel normal again for a moment. … That was beyond flattering.”

In pre-COVID times, Liz Nolte of Rock Island was known for heading to sales in the wee hours of the morning to secure her chance at highly sought-after items.

“Half the fun is seeing everything all at once and getting an inside look at the homes, too,” she said. “There's an excitement and energy about estate sales and getting up early to get a good number to take part.”

Nolte has been thankful for virtual sales. “Virtual sales really had a perk, and it was a different kind of fun energy,” she said.

“Jennifer did an amazing job going item by item. You had to be quick, though, and hope your wi-fi was faster than everyone (else's) if you really wanted to purchase something," she said. "It was a safe, fun alternative to have and still ‘treasure hunt.’”