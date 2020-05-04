Quad-City faith leaders implore Iowa Gov. Reynolds to keep churches closed

“We in the Quad Cities, which is one of the COVID-19 hot spots in the State of Iowa, feel the realities of this danger all the more keenly. “

In the bi-state community, united by a river, “Not only does commerce flow both ways over the bridges between Iowa and Illinois, but so do our congregants and worshippers,” the letter continues.

“With the various states issuing varying COVID-19 protective regulations, the inconsistency of those regulations poses an even greater threat when worshipers from both states gather in common sanctuaries.”

“Help us to keep our congregants home, sheltered, and safe from this highly contagious and possibly fatal virus,” says the letter, which also calls on clergy colleagues and lay leadership “to continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of the members of their congregations by keeping the doors to their houses of worship shut during this health crisis and to turn to alternative forms of religious worship and observance designed to keep their people safe and healthy.”

“One of the more emotionally taxing roles of the clergy is that of officiating at the funerals of our beloved congregants and friends,” the letter says. “In the midst of this pandemic, too many of us have had to fulfill that role for those who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus.”

“This is a heavy enough burden as is,” the letter concludes. “Please do not add to our burden by forcing us to be complicit in these deaths by calling upon us to re-institute sanctuary worship, thereby putting our worshipers at greater risk of exposure to the virus.”

