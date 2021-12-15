Quad-City health experts: COVID-19 is 'a severe situation — worse than it was last year'

Public health officials and the chief medical officers from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity marked the one year anniversary of Genesis doctors and nurses taking the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by making a desperate plea during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

"This is a severe situation — worse than it was last year," said Genesis Chief Medical Officer Kurt Andersen during the briefing. "Our biggest challenge is in our critical care areas. This morning, out of all our critical care beds available throughout Genesis Health System, 80% of those beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19. Of those patients, and consistently throughout the pandemic, 90% of those patients have not been vaccinated.

"That means 20% of our ICU beds are for all other acute-care patients in our community. And we are seeing a lot of non-COVID patients who require acute care. That's what is different from last year."

Trinity's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutadi described ICU care in equally bleak terms.

"Our ICU capacity is at 120%," Olutadi said. "There are no physical beds for some of our patients."