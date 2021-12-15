Quad-City health experts: COVID-19 is 'a severe situation — worse than it was last year'

Public health officials and the chief medical officers from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity marked the one year anniversary of Genesis doctors and nurses taking the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by making a desperate plea during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"This is a severe situation — worse than it was last year," said Genesis Chief Medical Officer Kurt Andersen during the briefing. "Our biggest challenge is in our critical care areas. This morning, out of all our critical care beds available throughout Genesis Health System, 80% of those beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19. Of those patients, and consistently throughout the pandemic, 90% of those patients have not been vaccinated.
"That means 20% of our ICU beds are for all other acute-care patients in our community. And we are seeing a lot of non-COVID patients who require acute care. That's what is different from last year."
Trinity's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutadi described ICU care in equally bleak terms.
"Our ICU capacity is at 120%," Olutadi said. "There are no physical beds for some of our patients."
Like Andersen, Olutadi said 80% of Trinity's ICU patients are battling COVID-19 — and the vast majority of those patients are not vaccinated. Olutadi also said a high level of non-COVID illness is a contributing factor to the lack of ICU beds.
"I can tell you we delayed an open-heart surgery because of the lack of ICU beds," Olutadi said. "We have delayed surgeries for lung patients. There is not enough room."
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 63 people hospitalized throughout the county with COVID-19.
On Monday, Genesis Health System reported 64 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 14 patients in ICUs. The medical center in Davenport is treating 45 of the 64 patients.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 72 COVID-19 patients Monday, with 22 of those patients in ICUs. The seven-day test positivity rate at Trinity was 27.3%.
Olutadi, Andersen, Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson, and Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nina Ludwig all made appeals to residents to get vaccinated.
"Millions are vaccinated," Olutadi said. "We know vaccines are safe. There's a lot we can do to help our community and our health system. The best gift we can give right now is vaccinations, masking and social distancing."
Andersen was blunt, saying "We need your help" and asking unvaccinated residents to reconsider and seek the shot.
COVID-19 claims 16 in Q-C, area's death toll 705
Rock Island County and Scott County passed what was called a "grim milestone" Wednesday, as a combined 705 deaths across the the Q-C area are tied to COVID-19.
Rock Island County hit 400 COVID-19 deaths, as public health officials reported six more Wednesday. The latest victims were a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, all of whom died in a long-term-care facility. A man in his 90s and two men in their 80s died at home.
According to updates from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the virus killed 10 people in Scott County since the state's report on Dec. 8. The COVID-19 death toll in Scott County is 305.
A sad anniversary
Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, opened Wednesday's press briefing with the memory of the first week COVID-19 vaccinations started in the Q-C.
"I want you to think back to a year ago this week. In an iconic image, Rosalinda Lopez, a registered nurse at Genesis, flexed her arm as her generation’s Rosie the Riveter after proudly taking the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine," Hill said. "This one image conveyed hope after a long period of darkness, suffering, and death.
"A year later, we’re still living in that shadowy time before the sun fully rises. In the Quad-Cities, we sit at a 60% vaccination rate. That means that 40% of those eligible to be vaccinated have not stepped into the light to end the pandemic. We’re back to overflowing hospitals, exhausted health care and public health workers, and grieving families. Except this time, it’s all preventable."
The iconic photograph of Rosalinda Lopez — which has appeared on Genesis billboards and other advertising — was taken by former Quad-City Times photographer Jessica Gallagher.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
A quick glance at the area's COVID-19 numbers shows Scott County and Rock Island County are each averaging over 100 new cases a day.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday's update. The county has a total of 21,866 cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County saw an increase of 941 COVID-19 cases in the seven days since its previous update. There have been 30,830 cases identified in the county since the start of the pandemic.