Quad-City hospitals feel secure about PPE now

Before COVID-19 hit, few people outside the health care community knew what PPE is.
Overnight, the abbreviation for "personal protection equipment" became a household word as hospitals, emergency management agencies and long-term care facilities in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities scrambled to get enough supplies in the face of a global shortage of crisis proportions.
PPE includes N95 face masks, plastic face shields, isolation gowns, caps, gloves and hand sanitizer needed to protect caregivers from the virus.
Because no one knew how bad things might get, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity tried to conserve supplies, such as re-using N95 masks by sanitizing them between uses. That slows the "burn rate."
While this practice fell under guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, it made some healthcare workers, particularly those dealing with patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, very uncomfortable, even fearful. Because reuse is not standard practice, some felt their own health was being compromised.
Isolation gowns were in shortest supply because their lightweight construction makes them difficult to reuse; they are susceptible to tears simply in "donning and doffing," Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said.
The month of April was the worst; by early May supplies began loosening up.
Part of the loosening was because of community response — individuals and companies stepped up to begin making supplies, Donovan said. Deere & Co. and Grace Engineered Products, Davenport, made face shields; HNI Corp., Muscatine, made mask coverings and gowns; Sears Seating, Davenport, sewed gowns and mask coverings; and Mississippi River Distillery made hand sanitizer.
In addition, individual people made face shield components on their personal 3D printers, and an Iowa PPE Facebook group was formed to share patterns and information.
In late May, Genesis acquired a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks, as part of a long-term strategy to have more domestic suppliers to insulate it from shortages.
“Over-reliance on foreign manufacturers is a key reason why we’ve had concerns about the consistency of available PPE supplies at our care sites during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Doug Cropper, president and CEO, Genesis Health System, said in a statement at the time.
At present, Genesis feels "very positive about our supplies," Lisa Rogalski, director of materials management for Genesis Health System, said Friday in an email.
"We have adequate supplies of PPE, allowing us to go back to normal use, but we have also revised some of our processes to help continue to conserve whenever possible so that we're prepared in advance for the next outbreak, surge or a busy flu season.
"One of the ways we’re preparing is by creating a 90+ day stockpile of PPE supplies," Rogalski said.
UnityPoint-Trinity also feels good about its supply.
"We have a strong supply of all PPE items and we feel confident in our ability to receive shipments when we need them," Brian Boesen, regional market director, said in an email. "We continue to work with vendors we've had relationships with, and new partners who are helping us maintain a strong stockpile of supplies."
UnityPoint Health has built its systemwide pandemic warehouse to the point where it is storing 90 days worth of strategic PPE which can be accessed by any region should additional needs occur, Boesen said. It also has focused on more sustainable measures such as reusable isolation gowns and additional controlled air purifying respirators, or CAPRs, to supplement N95 masks, he said.
Genesis is buying all its N95 and procedure masks and most of its surgical masks from Prestige, decreasing its reliance on PPE from China and Southeast Asia, where 80 percent of the world’s PPE is produced. The agreement with Prestige also will mean more consistent quality and price, Rogalski said.
"We have experienced some costs that have been 15 times the normal cost," she added.
Among the items that are still difficult to obtain are N95 masks and controlled air purifying respirators, or CAPRs, she said.
Scott County Emergency Management also is still finding it difficult to secure N95 masks, Donovan said.
