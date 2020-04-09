Quad-City hospitals say they're ready for a surge of COVID-19 patients later this month

Leaders of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity discussed Thursday how their hospital systems are preparing for an expected surge of patients suffering from COVID-19.
Though no one knows how many Quad-Citians will contract COVID-19, the surge is expected at the end of the month. Hospital leaders were confident their facilities are prepared to handle the accelerating local outbreak.
Leaders of Genesis and Trinity said they're prepared to dramatically increase their capacity of intensive care units (ICU) and ventilators, breathing machines that might be an essential lifeline for severe cases of the new coronavirus disease.
Robert Erickson, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said both Trinity and Genesis together could surge up to about 160 ventilators within the community.
“That gets creative as we look, in the situation, to potentially using anesthesia machines and things like that,” Erickson said. “We’re confident that in working together as health systems, we have the capacity right now to take care of our communities.”
Erickson said Trinity currently had 12 patients hospitalized with positive cases of COVID-19 and 18 cases of symptomatic people suspected to have the coronavirus disease.
Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System, said Genesis currently had about three dozen positive or suspected positive patients with COVID-19, and it expects as many as 120 total patients, which includes both ICU and medical.
But total capacity is about four times greater than expected volume, Cropper said. Genesis is prepared to handle more than 400 patients, he said, or about 300 medical patients and 100 ICU patients with as many ventilators.
“We have capacity to be able to care for way more than we predict we’re going to see within the Quad-Cities,” Cropper said. Modeling tools like one published by The Washington Post on Thursday are “simply not correct because they look at our existing capacity and not our surge planning.”
Cropper said Genesis was operating at around half of normal hospital volume due to measures such as canceling elective procedures and transforming unused rooms into places for ICU beds. Genesis also has beds and space at its West Campus, if needed.
The challenges posed by a patient surge also include personnel. Health care workers are on the front lines of pandemic, and their health is paramount to effective care for the public. Experts have pointed out that a sufficient increase in bedding and ventilators can be undermined by a critical shortage of healthy doctors or nurses.
“It’s all hands on deck,” said Erickson, of Trinity, who said the “biggest issue there isn’t necessarily the physical facility or the equipment but to make sure we would have the staffing” including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and others.
Erickson declined to say how many Trinity employees have tested positive for COVID-19, citing privacy. Cropper said only two Genesis employees had tested positive out of “thousands of health care workers.” Of the two, only one might have contracted the disease through work at Genesis, Cropper said.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is monitored at both hospitals “every day,” leaders said, adding they feel confident in their supplies. They also said they’ve received PPE requests from other health care facilities but are conserving supplies for their own system. “We’re making sure to take care of our communities first,” Erickson said.
Genesis looks at multiple pandemic models and even started building its own model more than a month ago, Cropper said. He singled out the widely cited model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which currently projects the case peak in Iowa around late April. (Like other models, the UW-IHME model is fluid, updated frequently and imperfectly predictive.)
The hospital leaders also spoke about how the pandemic has affected health care jobs and operations. Although national attention is laser-focused on health care, and some parts of the health care system are busier than usual, the reality is that hospital traffic has dramatically slowed as elective procedures and other regular business yields to the coronavirus pandemic.
“For the most part, Genesis is an outpatient health system. Sixty-five percent of our revenue comes from outpatient work” which has “slowed down dramatically,” Cropper said. “Our revenue is running significantly under what our current run rate is.”
Erickson said Trinity, like Genesis, had been training some employees for work in other departments as a result of the pandemic. During the downturn, Cropper said Genesis has had to furlough workers in slowed-down or discontinued areas.
Cropper also said that over the weekend, two individuals with heart attacks forwent the emergency room for urgent care facilities on the false belief that emergency rooms were being reserved for COVID-19 patients. It’s part of a trend of people in dire circumstances waiting until the last minute for emergency care.
“Emergency departments handle whatever shows up — any emergency,” Cropper said. “We keep the COVID-19 patients separate from all other departments. Heart attacks need to go to the emergency department. Strokes need to go to the emergency department.”
Trinity has tested some 850 people, and Genesis has tested about 1,200. Test results could take as long as two weeks to return in some cases. On Monday, that improved to two days, Cropper said.
But within 10 days, as Genesis operationalizes its own testing equipment from LabCorp, Genesis will be able to perform its own tests on site, Cropper said. Testing capacity will be “limited to the hundreds” but could return results in as little as three hours, Cropper said.
“We truly are somewhat hopeful about this based on all the recent information that’s come out,” Cropper said. “This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. It just happens to be a marathon where your hair is on fire.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
