WASHINGTON – The Quad City International Airport will receive $3 million in Department of Transportation grant funding, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Friday.

According to a new release, the money will be used to address much-needed drainage improvements to eliminate standing water on the airfield.

“These federal dollars are crucial to our ability accomplish our top priority, which is ensuring the safety and security of the traveling public,”  Ben Leischner, executive director of the Quad City International Airport, said in the release. “Our aircraft operations will be able to run more efficiently due to this investment, and I want to thank Congresswoman Bustos and Senators Durbin and Duckworth for all of their efforts in securing these funds.”

The politicians cited the local economy in making the announcement.

“Transportation hubs like the Quad City International Airport play a major role in supporting the regional economy,” Congresswoman Bustos said in the release. “Investments like this promote their continued growth and ensure they are prepared to provide the best service possible to folks traveling through the Quad-Cities.”

“Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success,” Senator Durbin said. “The funding announced today will help modernize our aviation infrastructure and improve the experience for Quad City travelers. I will continue working with Congresswoman Bustos and Senator Duckworth to bring these important investments to our state.”

“Investing in our airports boosts the local economy and strengthens our state’s transportation systems,” Senator Duckworth said. “This funding will help ensure Quad City International Airport has the necessary resources to improve operations and support local jobs. I will continue to advocate for federal funding that makes our aviation system safer, more reliable and a driver of economic development in Northwest Illinois.”

