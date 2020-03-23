Quad-City museums face uncertainty in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Shutdowns related to the new coronavirus are having a significant effect on nonprofit Quad-City cultural entities such as the Putnam and Figge Art museums because their earned income — admissions, program fees, gift shop sales and private event rentals — has stopped.
How significant the impact becomes will depend on how long pandemic restrictions remain in place, but the American Alliance of Museums has already sounded the alarm nationwide, asking Congress for at least $4 billion in assistance, according to its website.
"Nationwide, our museums are losing at least $33 million a day due to closures," the site states.
For this story, we checked in with the Putnam, Figge, Quad-City Botanical Center, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Quad-City Arts, River Music Experience and the German American Heritage Center.
Common threads include that, as of Monday, none had laid off staff although more than one reported a reduction in hours and part-timers who are needed only for events have not had any work since events were canceled.
All were working to increase the amount of programming they provide online to keep in touch with their communities.
None wanted to share the average amount of earned income they are losing each week.
All are concerned that Birdies for Charity will not go on as expected in July.
And most mentioned that, with postponements, Quad-City events will soon be doubled up because there are a limited number of future dates.
At the Putnam, Christine Kastell, curator of history and anthropology, put out a call for people to write reflections of how this pandemic is affecting them personally that can become part of the Putnam's permanent collection.
"It's contemporary collecting, it's personal stories," Rachael Mullins, the Putnam's executive director, said.
The Putnam also is seeking artifacts related to COVID-19 such a letters from loved ones, cancelled tickets or bottles of hand sanitizer.
The German center; Birdies for Charity
At the German center, one of the area's smaller museums, executive director Kelly Lao is working from home and prioritizing lists of items that could be cut if the museum is closed through April. She's also working on lists for a closure through May, June and July.
Among the considerations: She could send out the center's newsletter in electronic form only, but that would hurt the small business that prints the paper newsletter. She also could cancel or reduce purchase of items for the gift shop, but they are an important source of revenue, particularly at Christmas. Perhaps the liquor license for the center's rental space could be dropped, but then how would that impact future business?
Considering a closure through July also brings up the specter of whether the John Deere Classic golf tournament will be held, as its Birdies for Charity program that raises money for nonprofits accounts for one-third to one-half of the German center's $280,000 annual budget, Lao said.
Birdies is, in fact, important for all area nonprofits.
While the money might not account for such a large percentage as with the German center, they all rely on it. In 2019, Birdies pledges brought in a record $13.9 million for 542 area nonprofits.
At present, the tournament is a go for July 6-12, with packet pickup scheduled for April 13, a little more than three weeks away. But that could change.
A big benefit of Birdies money is that its use is "unrestricted," that is, non-profits can use it for day-to-day operations, whereas most grants they apply for are targeted for specific programs and cannot be used to pay salaries or the utility bill, Lao explained.
Another concern shared by all groups is that large contributions and sponsorships come from businesses having their own problems and individuals whose 401(k) retirement accounts have taken a big hit because they are tied to the stock market. Institutional endowments have taken a hit for the same reason.
Here is a closer look at each group:
QUAD-CITY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: The orchestra's last Masterworks concert of the season, scheduled for April 4-5 has been postponed. If people with tickets can't use them at the new date, they are being asked to donate them back to the orchestra, give them to a friend, or to apply them toward a date next season.
The association also is trying to pay its musicians, people who often rely on stringing together a numerous small gigs to make a livelihood, Brian Baxter, executive director, said.
PUTNAM MUSEUM: Some employees have had hours reduced or they have not been scheduled at all, executive director Mullins said.
She was proud to report, though, that the museum's salaried staff donated 1,000 hours of sick leave to employees from Illinois who have been ordered by the governor to "shelter in place" and who haven't accrued enough hours for their own sick leave.
Some employees who are still working have been re-directed to different jobs such as "cleaning and sanitizing so that when we reopen, we're ready to go, and to project work such as data entry, catching up on project tasks," Mullins said.
Another focus has been preparing programs to put online such as tours of exhibits, science experiments and chemistry demonstrations.
A "virtual tour" of the museum's new exhibit on women's suffrage has just been completed and more tours will be made and posted in the next several weeks to help the general public as well as families with school-aged children at home, she said.
And while income from programs isn't coming in, the museum also is realizing some cost savings, she said.
FIGGE ART MUSEUM: Executive director Michelle Hargrave is monitoring sponsorships and contributions that come from companies and individuals who are dealing with their own losses.
The museum's 16 full-time employees are still working, but with the closure through March 31, some part-timers were not scheduled for those two weeks. "Others that were visitor-facing were transitioned into other positions for that period," Hargrave said.
QUAD-CITY BOTANICAL CENTER: Executive director Ami Porter and staff are proceeding with their spring plant sale May 8-9, taking pre-orders now. They also are trying to reschedule weddings and other events far enough out that they feel confident they won't have to be postponed again.
Porter also wants to remind people that "it's still OK to go outside" and that it probably would be a good idea if they did. Nature provides stress relief and peace of mind, she said.
QUAD-CITY ARTS: The organization has had to cancel two Visiting Artist residencies because these typically involve large gatherings of people, but is hoping that the next residency for mid-June will be possible.
Executive director Kevin Maynard also is hopeful the organization can conduct its Metro Arts program — employing area young people for art programs such as mural-making — as planned.
The High School Art Invitational also is going forward. The art has been hung in the gallery and a virtual awards ceremony will be recorded and posted on Facebook on April 2, he said.
"The invitational is really important for lots of reasons," he said. It is an opportunity for students to have work displayed in a professional gallery, there are monetary prizes for the top works and it encourages young people to continue in the arts.
RIVER MUSIC EXPERIENCE: Executive director Tyson Danner said that as cancellations and postponements pile up, the RME was moving into "dangerous territory" financially.
All eight salaried employees are still working, but part-time staff that works only when there is an event, to produce that event, haven't had income. Danner said staff was trying to help them apply for unemployment benefits.
A benefit show that is usually packed — Portland Cello, scheduled for early April — has been canceled.
Danner expects April and May will be a scratch, but hopes the summer series outside, "which is such a big part of what we do" can be held.
The Q-C Cultural Trust
Except for the German center, all the institutions mentioned above are members of the Quad-City Cultural Trust, a trust founded in 2007 to support those organizations. Founders were the John Deere Foundation, Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
The group had a conference call on Friday just to touch base with each other and to discuss common concerns.
"It was really powerful," Baxter, of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, said. "It was very much of a bright spot. These things (conversations) are being like a therapy session almost."
The trust currently has an endowment of about $25 million, and uses interest income to average $800,000 to $900,000 in annual allocations. It had hoped to boost the endowment to $32 million at the end of the year.
It's still too early to say how the pandemic will affect the endowment's interest and its ability to support its organizations, executive director Jen Dobrunz said.
Today's financial uncertainty "is a great example of why we need that Cultural Trust," the RME's Danner said. He expects that many other sources of funding will dry up next year.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.