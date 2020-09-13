Quad-City Plus 60 grant applications now available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club has announced that grant applications are now available online to eligible non-profit agencies through its Community Outreach program for fiscal year 2021.

Through its Community Outreach grant application process, the Plus 60 Club has awarded about $150,000 over the past 10 years to various non-profit organizations throughout the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities that provide services or specific programs to those 55 years and older. Proceeds from Plus 60 events fund its Community Outreach program.

Eligible applicants are any non-profit 501(c)(3) organization or public government unit that are seeking funds for a Quad-City area program or project benefiting those 55 years and older. The program or project must be completed between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Applications must be submitted by Friday, October 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified in November and the funding will be distributed in December for fiscal year 2021.