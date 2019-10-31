The public is invited to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 5, to paint the ice with names of anyone serving, or anyone who has served, in the United States military.
The Quad-City Storm will provide paint and brushes for this free event. All names will remain on the ice for Salute To Military Night on Saturday, Nov. 9, when the Storm takes on the Evansville Thunderbolts.
Tickets for Salute To Military Night will be sold at the ice painting and are available at QuadCityStorm.com.
On Salute To Military Night, the Storm players will wear camouflage military jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for Guide Dogs Of America.
