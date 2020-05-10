Quad-City temperatures will remain below normal; another cold front expected Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mother's Day didn’t feel much like May in the Quad-Cities, with its gray, rainy skies and winds.

Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said wind gusts on Sunday reached the middle 40s in mph.

A frost advisory was issued for midnight Sunday night until 9 a.m. Monday, with temperatures plummeting to the low 40s or middle 30s, and wind chills possibly in the upper 20s.

The work week starts with dwindling winds of 10-15 mph. Monday night will be chilly again, with highs from 35-40.

Tuesday’s high might reach around 60, below normal for this period when temperatures normally reach the 70s.

Skies will remain dry until Wednesday, when rain is expected.

On Thursday, another cold front is anticipated.

