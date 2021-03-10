Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race director: 'The Bix is back'

Longtime race director Ed Froehlich announced in 2018 that Juehring would be his replacement. The next year, downtown flooding cancelled some of the training runs for the Bix, and the COVID-19 pandemic led to last year's all-virtual event.

"If nothing else, we've learned to stay in the athletic stance," Juehring said Wednesday. "We have new protocols, working with a crowd-science expert ... to get our runners safely through the streets of Davenport.

"We also have nearly 5,000 volunteers to keep safe. We need to know where we are."

The fluid nature of the pandemic's status will keep the planners and volunteers in their athletic stance — right up to the days before the race.

"We've got people coming from every state. Even with the virtual race (in 2020), we had all 50 states and seven countries," Juehring said. "For those not comfortable coming to Davenport, we'll still have the virtual race.

"If people aren't sure they're comfortable traveling, flying or staying in hotels, we'll be flexible about in-person versus virtual (participation), and people can change their plans as they like."